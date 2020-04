Wisconsin coronavirus cases: What to know about 2,756 COVID-19 cases, 99 deaths

EMBED >More News Videos Doctor Irfan Hafiz, an infectious disease specialist at Northwestern Medicine in Woodstock and McHenry, answers your questions about COVID-19.

Treats bars and restaurants are the same. Bars will be able to have carryout sales of alcohol and food, if allowed by local ordinances and state law. This will help ensure thousands of establishments can stay in business during this unprecedented health emergency.

Media and news organizations can remain open to provide the public with vital information.

Laundromats may remain open.

Banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions may remain open if they practice social distancing.

All parts of the food delivery system - from farms to stores - may remain open.

Clarifies that cafeterias in healthcare facilities may remain open to serve our healthcare workers.

Allied health professions, such as acupuncturists, are unaffected by the mass gathering ban.

All parts of our transportation system can continue to serve our economy.

Any facility used for in-person absentee voting or as a polling location may remain open for voting, except for sites at long-term care and assisted care facilities.

Hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, body art establishments, and tanning facilities must close effective 5 pm on Fri., March 20, 2020.

The employer has instructed the claimant to return to work after the employee no longer exhibits symptoms, after a set amount of time to see if the disease is present, or after the quarantine is over.

The employer has not provided clear instructions for the claimant to return to work.

The claimant would be available for other work with another employer but for perceived COVID-19 symptoms preventing a return to work or the quarantine.

Tier One (Individuals who):

are critically ill and receiving ICU level care with unexplained viral pneumonia or respiratory failure.

are hospitalized (non-ICU) with fever or signs and symptoms of lower respiratory tract illness (cough, shortness of breath) and either known exposure to a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patient or travel to an area with sustained community transmission.

Tier Two (Individual who):

are hospitalized (non-ICU) with unexplained fever and signs/symptoms of lower respiratory tract illness.

are health are workers with unexplained fever and signs/symptoms of a lower-respiratory illness, regardless of hospitalization.

HOW IT SPREADS

Person-to-person: The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (about 6 feet) via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (about 6 feet) via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Spread from contact with infected surfaces or objects: It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

When does spread happen? People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest). Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest). Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How efficiently does the virus spread? How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (like measles), while other viruses are less so. Another factor is whether the spread continues over multiple generations of people (if spread is sustained). The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in Hubei province and other parts of China. In the United States, spread from person-to-person has occurred only among a few close contacts and has not spread any further to date.

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (like measles), while other viruses are less so. Another factor is whether the spread continues over multiple generations of people (if spread is sustained). The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in Hubei province and other parts of China. In the United States, spread from person-to-person has occurred only among a few close contacts and has not spread any further to date.

There is still more to be learned: COVID-19 is an emerging disease and there is more to learn about its transmissibility, severity, and other features and what will happen in the United States. New information will further inform the risk assessment.

SYMPTOMS



Fever



Cough



Shortness of breath

As the number of novel coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. and around the world, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has reached 2,756, with 99 deaths in the state.We've compiled the need-to-know information and resources to keep you and your family informed and safe. You can find all of ABC7's latest reporting on the COVID-19 outbreak here. Wisconsin health officials have announced 2,756 positive COVID-19 cases, with 99 total deaths.Wisconsin's conservative Supreme Court has ruled that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers could not postpone the state's presidential primary , striking down his order to move the election to June over coronavirus outbreak fears.Monday morning, Evers issued an executive order in an attempt to delay the state's scheduled presidential primary election for two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.The court ruled 4-2 that Evers lacked the authority to move the election on his own.The decision means the election will occur as originally scheduled on Tuesday.The Wisconsin Department of Health Services website shows 173 new coronavirus cases with 9 additional deaths. The latest numbers bring the total number up to 2,440 positive COVID-19 case with 77 deaths in the state.Gov. Tony Evers has issued an executive order to delay the state's scheduled Tuesday presidential primary election for two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.The state of Wisconsin has 2,267 positive COVID-19 cases, with 68 deaths, health officials said.Wisconsin's primary election will continue as planned despite concerns about the public health risks of the coronavirus crisis. Gov. Evers' called a special session Saturday and asked Republicans to shift the election to all-mail with absentee voting into late May. Republicans said they wouldn't do it, and immediately adjourned upon meeting.Wisconsin Republicans have also asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block extended absentee voting in Tuesday's primary. They argued in a filing Saturday that the extension by a federal judge this week is inherently unfair by creating two different deadlines for in-person and absentee voters.The state of Wisconsin has 2,112 positive COVID-19 cases, with 56 deaths, health officials said.Wisconsin health officials said the state has 1,916 positive COID-19 cases, with 37 deaths.Wisconsin officials announced 1,550 COVID-19 cases, with 24 deaths in the state.Vermont senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders called for Wisconsin to delay its April 7 primary."People should not be forced to put their lives on the line to vote, which is why 15 states are now following the advice of public health experts and delaying their elections. We urge Wisconsin to join them," Sanders said. "The state should delay Tuesday's vote, extend early voting and work to move entirely to vote-by-mail. While we wait for a decision, we urge our supporters to vote-by-mail."Wisconsin officials announce 1,351 COVID-19 cases statewide and 16 deaths.The Wisconsin Department of Health Services' daily outbreak tracker shows 1,221 cases statewide and 14 deaths related to COVID-19.The coronavirus has delivered a severe blow to Wisconsin dairy farmers who rely on selling milk to restaurants, schools and the hospitality industry.The Journal Sentinel reports about one-third of Wisconsin dairy products, mainly cheese, are sold in the food service trade.Farmers say the coronavirus outbreak has caused milk prices to drop to unprofitable levels this spring, at a time when money is needed for the upcoming planting season.Dairy farmers are worried about processing plants closing or cutting production, forcing them to dump milk.Preparations for Wisconsin's presidential primary and spring election that's just a week away on April 7 continue, even in the face of a growing number of COVID-19 cases statewide and lawsuits seeking a delay and other changes to how the election is run.Monday was the deadline for voters to register to vote absentee. Once registered, they had until Thursday to request an absentee ballot.There remains a pending lawsuit in federal court that seeks to postpone the election, move to a mail-in voting only and make a number of other changes to facilitate more ballots being cast.The health department announced a total of 989 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, with 13 deaths.The Wisconsin Department of Health Services' daily outbreak tracker shows 842 cases statewide and 13 deaths related to COVID-19.Gov. Tony Evers issued an order Tuesday closing businesses deemed to be nonessential, ordered no gatherings of any size and placed restrictions on travel across Wisconsin for a month in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.Evers' order has numerous exceptions, including for hospitals and other health care facilities, grocery stores, bars and restaurants offering delivery and carry out food, airports and other businesses offering essential services.The order takes effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday and is to run through April 24, but could be altered, ended or extended.Evers said he didn't want to have to issue such an order, but "folks need to start taking this seriously." The goal of the order, which many other states have also issued, is to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak so doctors and nurses are not overwhelmed with patients.Under the order, Wisconsin residents will be able to go to the doctor and obtain medicine, leave home to care for family members and obtain necessary food and supplies, including pet food.Other businesses allowed to remain open include pharmacies, gas stations, banks, laundries and dry cleaners, hardware stores, churches, funeral homes and media outlets.Organizers of the music festival that draws hundreds of thousands of people to Milwaukee's lakefront each summer has postponed the event for the first time in its 52-year history.Summerfest was scheduled to run from June 24 to 29 and June 30 to July 5. But because of the uncertainty over the coronavirus, Milwaukee World Festival has cut the event to nine days across the first three weeks in September.The new dates are Sept. 3 to 5, Sept. 10 to 12 and Sept. 17 to 19.Organizers have not yet said whether the main acts already scheduled will be available in September, including Justin Bieber, Chris Stapleton and the Dave Matthews Band.The Wisconsin Department of Health Services' daily outbreak tracker showed 416 cases statewide and one more death related to COVID-19, bringing that number to five.The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the fourth COVID-19 death in the state. Health officials did not release any information at this time about the latest death, but the website indicated an additional death in Milwaukee County, where they believe they have community spread cases of the virus. A total of 281 people have been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus.Health officials say younger people, and particularly those who are 18 to 30 years old, aren't immune to COVID-19.Gov. Evers issues an update to the previous order prohibiting mass gatherings of 10 or more people.The updated order maintains the ban on gatherings of 10 or more people and indefinite school closures, but includes some important changes and clarifications:The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said Friday it was investigating the death of a 66-year-old man who died from complications of a COVID-19 infection. This marks the third death from COVID-19 in the state.Gov. Evers' call for the Republican-controlled Legislature to waive a one-week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits in the face of soaring claims will be an early test of how well the two sides can work together in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.Gov. Evers order child care settings not to operate with more than 10 staff present at a time and many not operate with more than 50 children present at a time. The order is effective at 8:00 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 and will remain in effect for the duration of the public health emergency or until a superseding order is issued.The governor also order the Department o Workforce Development (DWD) to consider a claimant to be available for suitable work during a public health emergency if the claimant is perceived by an employer as exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms preventing a return to work or the claiment is quarantined by a medical professional or under local, state or federal government direction or guidance, and one of the following applies:This order goes into effect immediately and remains in effect for the duration of the public health emergency.DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm signed an order for a statewide moratorium on mass gatherings of 10 or more people, as directed by Gov. Evers. The order makes exemptions for transportation, educational institutions, child care, hotels, military, law enforcement, food pantries, hospitals, long-term care facilities, grocery and convenient stores, utility facilities, job centers, and courts..Bars and restaurants can only offer take-out or delivery.Additionally, schools will be closed for the duration of the public health emergency.The state also released that they have prioritize testing for COVID-19 because of a shortage of ingredients needed to run the tests, but added that they have evidence of community spread within Wisconsin.Tests that do not meet these criteria will be sent to other labs in the state and country for testing, resulting in longer wait times.Kenosha County reports its first confirmed case of COVID-19. The infected person is a 59-year-old female with no travel history. The individual is in self-isolation at home.Governor Tony Evers directed DHS to prohibit mas gatherings of 50 people or more statewide effective March 17, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in effect for the duration of the public health emergency declaration or until a superseding order is issued.Twenty-nine Wisconsin residents who were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked at the Port of Oakland in California last week were safely transported back to Wisconsin late Sunday night, where Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard were waiting to transport them back to their homes for self-quarantine. Two passengers chose to remain in quarantine in Texas under the custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HSS), citing personal reasons. State officials continue to work with HHS to return home the seven Wisconsin passengers who remain in HHS custody in California.The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Public Health Madison & Dane County announced two additional people have contracted COVID-19. Both had contact with the confirmed case reported earlier this week. Both patients are isolated at home.Gov. Evers declared a Public Health Emergency due to COVID-19. He also announced the state has 37 residents returning to Wisconsin from the Princess Cruise Ship who may have been exposed and need to be in monitored self quarantine for 14 days.Three cases of the novel coronavirus was confirmed in Fond du Lac and Waukesha counties, bringing the total in the state to six cases. The Waukesha County patient was exposed while traveling in the United States and internationally, and is currently isolated at home. Both Fond du Lac County patients were exposed while traveling, one in the U.S. and one internationally. One patient is hospitalized, while the other person is isolated at home. County health officials are working to determine the people who have been in contact with the patients to isolate or quarantine people and test those who are exhibiting symptoms.A third case of COVID-19 was confirmed by the Wisconsin Department of Health services and Public Health Madison and Dane County. The person was exposed while traveling in the United States and is currently isolated at home. County health officials are working to determine the people who have been in contact with the patient to isolate or quarantine people and test those who are exhibiting symptoms.The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Pierce County Public Health Department announced today that a second person has tested positive for COVID-19. The person was exposed while traveling within the U.S. and is currently isolated at home. County health officials are working to determine the people who have been in contact with the patient to isolate or quarantine people and test those who are exhibiting symptoms.The first 2019 novel coronavirus case was confirmed in Wisconsin. The patient is an adult with a history of travel to Beijing, China prior to becoming ill and was exposed to known cases while in China. The individual is isolated at home, and is doing well.The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has identified a total of 2,756 coronavirus cases, directing the DHS to use all the resources necessary to respond to and contain the outbreak.2 cases1 case5 cases3 cases47 cases2 cases4 cases17 cases7 cases24 cases, 1 death2 cases302 cases, 11 deaths16 cases7 cases7 cases6 cases21 cases2 cases48 cases, 2 deaths3 cases9 cases4 cases1 case, 1 death5 cases16 cases5 cases129 cases, 1 death1 case22 cases1 case4 cases12 cases3 cases2 cases1 case1,417 cases, 54 deaths5 cases2 cases5 cases25 cases, 2 deaths70 cases, 8 deaths7 cases4 cases77 cases, 2 deaths3 cases42 cases, 2 deaths3 cases20 cases, 2 deaths4 cases31 cases, 2 deaths7 cases1 case4 cases23 cases62 cases, 3 deaths174 cases, 5 deaths2 cases, 1 death1 case24 cases, 1 death2 cases2,75630,11599The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is tracking all new coronavirus cases on their website