Wisconsin coronavirus cases: What to know about 3,213 COVID-19 cases, 145 deaths

April 10, 2020
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website, the state has a total of 3,068 positive coronavirus cases and 128 deaths. The website also stated that 904 of their cases were currently hospitalized at a 29% rate.
April 9, 2020
2:30 p.m.
The number of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin has reached 2,885, with 111 deaths, state health officials announced Thursday.
2 p.m.
Gov. Tony Evers has ordered the closure 40 Wisconsin's state parks, forests and recreational areas primarily in south and southeast Wisconsin starting due to overcrowding, litter, vandalism and to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
He warned Thursday that more closures may be coming if the public does not follow social distancing guidelines and vandalism continues.
April 8, 2020
2 p.m.
Wisconsin health officials have announced 2,756 positive COVID-19 cases, with 99 total deaths.
April 6, 2020
5:15 p.m.
Wisconsin's conservative Supreme Court has ruled that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers could not postpone the state's presidential primary, striking down his order to move the election to June over coronavirus outbreak fears.
Monday morning, Evers issued an executive order in an attempt to delay the state's scheduled presidential primary election for two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The court ruled 4-2 that Evers lacked the authority to move the election on his own.
The decision means the election will occur as originally scheduled on Tuesday.
2:15 p.m.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services website shows 173 new coronavirus cases with 9 additional deaths. The latest numbers bring the total number up to 2,440 positive COVID-19 case with 77 deaths in the state.
1:55 p.m.
Gov. Tony Evers has issued an executive order to delay the state's scheduled Tuesday presidential primary election for two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
RELATED: Wisconsin 2020 primary: Executive order postpones election due to coronavirus pandemic
April 5, 2020
4:30 p.m.
The state of Wisconsin has 2,267 positive COVID-19 cases, with 68 deaths, health officials said.
April 4, 2020
4:13 p.m.
Wisconsin's primary election will continue as planned despite concerns about the public health risks of the coronavirus crisis. Gov. Evers' called a special session Saturday and asked Republicans to shift the election to all-mail with absentee voting into late May. Republicans said they wouldn't do it, and immediately adjourned upon meeting.
Wisconsin Republicans have also asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block extended absentee voting in Tuesday's primary. They argued in a filing Saturday that the extension by a federal judge this week is inherently unfair by creating two different deadlines for in-person and absentee voters.
2 p.m.
The state of Wisconsin has 2,112 positive COVID-19 cases, with 56 deaths, health officials said.
April 3, 2020
2 p.m.
Wisconsin health officials said the state has 1,916 positive COID-19 cases, with 37 deaths.
April 1, 2020
2 p.m.
Wisconsin officials announced 1,550 COVID-19 cases, with 24 deaths in the state.
11 a.m.
Vermont senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders called for Wisconsin to delay its April 7 primary.
"People should not be forced to put their lives on the line to vote, which is why 15 states are now following the advice of public health experts and delaying their elections. We urge Wisconsin to join them," Sanders said. "The state should delay Tuesday's vote, extend early voting and work to move entirely to vote-by-mail. While we wait for a decision, we urge our supporters to vote-by-mail."
March 31, 2020
Wisconsin officials announce 1,351 COVID-19 cases statewide and 16 deaths.
March 30, 2020
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services' daily outbreak tracker shows 1,221 cases statewide and 14 deaths related to COVID-19.
7:19 a.m.
The coronavirus has delivered a severe blow to Wisconsin dairy farmers who rely on selling milk to restaurants, schools and the hospitality industry.
The Journal Sentinel reports about one-third of Wisconsin dairy products, mainly cheese, are sold in the food service trade.
Farmers say the coronavirus outbreak has caused milk prices to drop to unprofitable levels this spring, at a time when money is needed for the upcoming planting season.
Dairy farmers are worried about processing plants closing or cutting production, forcing them to dump milk.
7:40 a.m.
Preparations for Wisconsin's presidential primary and spring election that's just a week away on April 7 continue, even in the face of a growing number of COVID-19 cases statewide and lawsuits seeking a delay and other changes to how the election is run.
Monday was the deadline for voters to register to vote absentee. Once registered, they had until Thursday to request an absentee ballot.
There remains a pending lawsuit in federal court that seeks to postpone the election, move to a mail-in voting only and make a number of other changes to facilitate more ballots being cast.
March 29, 2020
The health department announced a total of 989 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, with 13 deaths.
March 27, 2020
2 p.m.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services' daily outbreak tracker shows 842 cases statewide and 13 deaths related to COVID-19.
March 24, 2020
10:56 a.m.
Gov. Tony Evers issued an order Tuesday closing businesses deemed to be nonessential, ordered no gatherings of any size and placed restrictions on travel across Wisconsin for a month in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Evers' order has numerous exceptions, including for hospitals and other health care facilities, grocery stores, bars and restaurants offering delivery and carry out food, airports and other businesses offering essential services.
The order takes effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday and is to run through April 24, but could be altered, ended or extended.
Evers said he didn't want to have to issue such an order, but "folks need to start taking this seriously." The goal of the order, which many other states have also issued, is to slow the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak so doctors and nurses are not overwhelmed with patients.
Under the order, Wisconsin residents will be able to go to the doctor and obtain medicine, leave home to care for family members and obtain necessary food and supplies, including pet food.
Other businesses allowed to remain open include pharmacies, gas stations, banks, laundries and dry cleaners, hardware stores, churches, funeral homes and media outlets.
6:05 a.m.
Organizers of the music festival that draws hundreds of thousands of people to Milwaukee's lakefront each summer has postponed the event for the first time in its 52-year history.
Summerfest was scheduled to run from June 24 to 29 and June 30 to July 5. But because of the uncertainty over the coronavirus, Milwaukee World Festival has cut the event to nine days across the first three weeks in September.
The new dates are Sept. 3 to 5, Sept. 10 to 12 and Sept. 17 to 19.
Organizers have not yet said whether the main acts already scheduled will be available in September, including Justin Bieber, Chris Stapleton and the Dave Matthews Band.
March 23, 2020
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services' daily outbreak tracker showed 416 cases statewide and one more death related to COVID-19, bringing that number to five.
March 22, 2020
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the fourth COVID-19 death in the state. Health officials did not release any information at this time about the latest death, but the website indicated an additional death in Milwaukee County, where they believe they have community spread cases of the virus. A total of 281 people have been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus.
March 21, 2020
Health officials say younger people, and particularly those who are 18 to 30 years old, aren't immune to COVID-19.
March 20, 2020
3:02 p.m.
Gov. Evers issues an update to the previous order prohibiting mass gatherings of 10 or more people.
The updated order maintains the ban on gatherings of 10 or more people and indefinite school closures, but includes some important changes and clarifications:
10 a.m.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said Friday it was investigating the death of a 66-year-old man who died from complications of a COVID-19 infection. This marks the third death from COVID-19 in the state.
12:20 a.m.
Gov. Evers' call for the Republican-controlled Legislature to waive a one-week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits in the face of soaring claims will be an early test of how well the two sides can work together in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
March 18, 2020
Gov. Evers order child care settings not to operate with more than 10 staff present at a time and many not operate with more than 50 children present at a time. The order is effective at 8:00 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 and will remain in effect for the duration of the public health emergency or until a superseding order is issued.
The governor also order the Department o Workforce Development (DWD) to consider a claimant to be available for suitable work during a public health emergency if the claimant is perceived by an employer as exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms preventing a return to work or the claiment is quarantined by a medical professional or under local, state or federal government direction or guidance, and one of the following applies:
This order goes into effect immediately and remains in effect for the duration of the public health emergency.
March 17, 2020
1:47 p.m.
DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm signed an order for a statewide moratorium on mass gatherings of 10 or more people, as directed by Gov. Evers. The order makes exemptions for transportation, educational institutions, child care, hotels, military, law enforcement, food pantries, hospitals, long-term care facilities, grocery and convenient stores, utility facilities, job centers, and courts..
Bars and restaurants can only offer take-out or delivery.
Additionally, schools will be closed for the duration of the public health emergency.
The state also released that they have prioritize testing for COVID-19 because of a shortage of ingredients needed to run the tests, but added that they have evidence of community spread within Wisconsin.
Tier One (Individuals who):
Tier Two (Individual who):
Tests that do not meet these criteria will be sent to other labs in the state and country for testing, resulting in longer wait times.
March 16, 2020
4:00 pm.
Kenosha County reports its first confirmed case of COVID-19. The infected person is a 59-year-old female with no travel history. The individual is in self-isolation at home.
1:53 p.m.
Governor Tony Evers directed DHS to prohibit mas gatherings of 50 people or more statewide effective March 17, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in effect for the duration of the public health emergency declaration or until a superseding order is issued.
9:59 a.m.
Twenty-nine Wisconsin residents who were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked at the Port of Oakland in California last week were safely transported back to Wisconsin late Sunday night, where Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard were waiting to transport them back to their homes for self-quarantine. Two passengers chose to remain in quarantine in Texas under the custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HSS), citing personal reasons. State officials continue to work with HHS to return home the seven Wisconsin passengers who remain in HHS custody in California.
March 12, 2020
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Public Health Madison & Dane County announced two additional people have contracted COVID-19. Both had contact with the confirmed case reported earlier this week. Both patients are isolated at home.
Gov. Evers declared a Public Health Emergency due to COVID-19. He also announced the state has 37 residents returning to Wisconsin from the Princess Cruise Ship who may have been exposed and need to be in monitored self quarantine for 14 days.
March 11, 2020
Three cases of the novel coronavirus was confirmed in Fond du Lac and Waukesha counties, bringing the total in the state to six cases. The Waukesha County patient was exposed while traveling in the United States and internationally, and is currently isolated at home. Both Fond du Lac County patients were exposed while traveling, one in the U.S. and one internationally. One patient is hospitalized, while the other person is isolated at home. County health officials are working to determine the people who have been in contact with the patients to isolate or quarantine people and test those who are exhibiting symptoms.
March 10, 2020
A third case of COVID-19 was confirmed by the Wisconsin Department of Health services and Public Health Madison and Dane County. The person was exposed while traveling in the United States and is currently isolated at home. County health officials are working to determine the people who have been in contact with the patient to isolate or quarantine people and test those who are exhibiting symptoms.
March 9, 2020
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Pierce County Public Health Department announced today that a second person has tested positive for COVID-19. The person was exposed while traveling within the U.S. and is currently isolated at home. County health officials are working to determine the people who have been in contact with the patient to isolate or quarantine people and test those who are exhibiting symptoms.
February 5, 2020
The first 2019 novel coronavirus case was confirmed in Wisconsin. The patient is an adult with a history of travel to Beijing, China prior to becoming ill and was exposed to known cases while in China. The individual is isolated at home, and is doing well.
Wisconsin cases by county:
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has identified a total of 3,068 coronavirus cases, directing the DHS to use all the resources necessary to respond to and contain the outbreak.
Adams County: 2 cases
Ashland County: 1 case
Barron County: 6 cases
Bayfield County: 3 cases
Brown County: 55 cases, 1 death
Buffalo County: 2 cases, 1 death
Calumet County: 4 cases
Chippewa County: 18 cases
Clark County: 7 cases
Columbia County: 24 cases, 1 death
Crawford County: 3 cases
Dane County: 313 cases, 12 deaths
Dodge County: 18 cases
Door County: 8 cases
Douglas County: 7 cases
Dunn County: 8 cases
Eau Claire County: 21 cases
Florence County: 2 cases
Fond du Lac County: 52 cases, 2 deaths
Grant County: 4 cases, 1 death
Green County: 9 cases
Iowa County: 4 cases
Iron County: 1 case, 1 death
Jackson County: 10 cases
Jefferson County: 21 cases
Juneau County: 5 cases
Kenosha County: 147 cases, 1 death
Kewaunee County: 1 case
La Crosse County: 25 cases
Lafayette County: 2 case
Manitowoc County: 3 cases
Marathon County:12 cases
Marinette County: 3 cases
Marquette County: 2 cases
Menominee County: 1 case
Milwaukee County: 1,575 cases, 77 deaths
Monroe County: 8 cases
Oconto County: 3 cases
Oneida County: 5 cases
Outagamie County: 29 cases, 2 deaths
Ozaukee County: 71 cases, 9 deaths
Pierce County: 7 cases
Polk County: 1 case
Portage County: 4 cases
Racine County: 100 cases, 3 deaths
Richland County: 4 cases
Rock County: 51 cases, 2 deaths
Rusk County: 3 cases
Sauk County: 25 cases, 2 deaths
Sawyer County: 1 case
Shawano County: 5 cases
Sheboygan County: 33 cases, 2 deaths
St. Croix County:7 cases
Trempealeau County: 1 case
Vilas County: 4 cases
Walworth County: 35 cases
Washington County: 67 cases, 3 deaths
Waukesha County: 193 cases, 6 deaths
Waupaca County: 3 cases, 1 death
Waushara County: 2 case
Winnebago County: 25 cases, 1 death
Wood County: 2 cases
Total: 3,068
Negative results: 33,225
Hospitalizations: 904 (29%)
Deaths: 128
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is tracking all new coronavirus cases on their website.
HOW IT SPREADS
- Person-to-person: The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (about 6 feet) via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
- Spread from contact with infected surfaces or objects: It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
- When does spread happen? People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest). Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
- How efficiently does the virus spread? How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (like measles), while other viruses are less so. Another factor is whether the spread continues over multiple generations of people (if spread is sustained). The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in Hubei province and other parts of China. In the United States, spread from person-to-person has occurred only among a few close contacts and has not spread any further to date.
- There is still more to be learned: COVID-19 is an emerging disease and there is more to learn about its transmissibility, severity, and other features and what will happen in the United States. New information will further inform the risk assessment.
SYMPTOMS
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
* The CDC believes at this time that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. This is based on what has been seen previously as the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses.
