Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Navy hospital ship Mercy arrives in Los Angeles to help ease burden on area hospitals as cases surge | WATCH

By
SAN PEDRO, Calif. -- The U.S. Navy hospital ship Mercy arrived Friday morning at the Port of Los Angeles to ease the burden on local hospitals as the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to increase.

The ship departed San Diego Monday and will provide 1,000 hospital beds, extra doctors, nurses and other medical staff.

The USNS Mercy is expected to accept patients who do not have COVID-19. It will handle other cases to take the pressure off of Los Angeles-area hospitals as they brace for an onslaught of COVID-19 patients expected over the next few weeks.

MORE: Does loss of smell, taste indicate coronavirus infection? Here are the facts
EMBED More News Videos

Patients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illnesses.



"That's really important for L.A. County right now because about 90% of all of our beds are already taken," L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said. "We have only about 200 ICU beds available."

Assistance from the ship will free up resources, such as ventilators and intensive care units.

Coronavirus: From hand-washing to wearing masks, here's how to protect yourself
EMBED More News Videos

Amid a worldwide coronavirus outbreak, doctors say not everyone needs to start wearing masks. Here's how to protect yourself.



"We really think the critical time for us here will be in the next few weeks, the next month," Hahn said. "We really feel like these cases will be doubling and tripling, and so we have not seen the worst of it yet."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to meet Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and visit the ship Friday.

Preparations were underway before the massive ship docks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countymedicalnavycoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
House debates $2.2 trillion COVID-19 rescue bill amid last-minute snag
COVID-19: How to keep your household safe from outside germs
Illinois sees record number of unemployment claims, governor says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 40 people report symptoms after attending service at church in Glenview
Chicago AccuWeather Alert Day: Severe storms expected Saturday; cloudy with light rain Friday
'Dear God, stay home': Lightfoot closes Chicago lakefront
Illinois prisons halt admissions from county jails to slow spread of COVID-19
Forced to work: City to enforce paid sick leave rules during 'stay-at-home' order
Illinois TV, radio unite in statewide fundraising drive
Pres. Trump approves Illinois' disaster declaration
Show More
These are what COVID-19 infected lungs look like
Tips on how to clean a car amid COVID-19
Coronavirus in Indiana: 981 COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths so far
What to know about Illinois' 2,538 COVID-19 cases
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
More TOP STORIES News