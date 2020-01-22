Coronavirus virus screenings at O'Hare to begin Wednesday amid China outbreak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's O'Hare Airport will now screen arriving passengers from China starting Wednesday amid growing concerns over the coronavirus spreading in China.Travelers arriving to at O'Hare from Asia said it was business as usual."They just had a little sign 'if you're coming from Wuhan let us know. If you have a fever let us know,'" said traveler Jane Hartung.Hartung flew from Bangkok, Thailand to Tokyo, Japan, eventually returning to the U.S. at O'Hare Wednesday morning. On that intercontinental journey, the potentially deadly coronavirus was merely an afterthought."The risk out there did not seem to be that big," she said.Nicholas Gonzalez took extra precaution on his visit to Japan."This time knowing about the virus, I definitely brought a lot of extra sanitizer and I started wearing a mask myself," Gonzalez said.But he also experienced calm."When I landed here, I saw the same signs talking about if you went to a certain area in China," he said.When screenings start at O'Hare, they'll focus on those traveling through Wuhan China, where health officials believe the nasty strain of coronavirus originated at a food market. Screeners are looking for symptoms like fever, coughing and shortness of breath.The new virus is only the seventh identified coronavirus that can infect humans. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of common coronaviruses include runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat and fever. However, more severe coronaviruses can cause illnesses like severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) or Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).The Chinese government now says this virus has killed at least 17 people, infecting more than 400 in China alone.Tuesday, the CDC announced the first confirmed U.S. case. That patient is expected to be OK.Still, some travelers are on edge."I was really scary because I'm traveling. Also my family is worried about me," said Lie Onichi, who is visiting from Kyoto.United Airlines released a statement, saying, "The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. Health officials met United flight 836 upon its arrival at Chicago O'Hare earlier today and met and released two passengers. We continue to follow CDC guidelines and remain in close contact with authorities in the United States and Asia to further ensure the safety of our customers and employees."Chicago health officials said they are not advising travelers to change their behavior at this point, nor are they advising airport employees or vendors to take any protective measures."There should be no panic. People should not panic. We are really looking at a discrete population," said Dr. Sharon Welbel, Cook County Health Department.At Elmhurst Hospital doctors focused on travel history to determine if the patients are at risk."Anyone that has a respiratory illness, we do ask if they have traveled recently," said Dr. Angela McCormick. "Specifically, in the last two weeks, if they have been to China."Elmhurst Hospital said they have not seen the specific strain of the coronavirus that has been spreading through China, but since December they three patients have tested positive for an unknown strain."We are only seeing 2 percent come back positive for the coronavirus, but this is an unnamed strain, on the one from China," McCormick said.Late last week, U.S. health officials began screening passengers from central China at New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco airports. Officials around the world have implemented similar airport screenings in hopes of containing the virus during the busy Lunar New Year travel season.Tuesday, the CDC announced that Atlanta and Chicago O'Hare airports would also begin screening travelers. The CDC said these airports see the highest volume of passengers coming from the Wuhan area to the US. According to the CDC, approximately 1,200 passengers have been screened for signs of illness since Friday. No passengers have been sent to the hospital as a result of these screenings.