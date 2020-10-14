product recalls

Cottonelle Flushable Wipes recalled over bacteria concerns

Cottonelle flushable wipes recalled over possible pluralibacter gergoviae infection
Kimberly-Clark has announced a recall of its popular Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes due to concerns over possible bacteria contamination.

The wipes were sold throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean.

According to the company's website,"the affected product could show the presence of a bacterium (Pluralibacter gergoviae) which naturally occurs in the environment and in the human body. Pluralibacter gergoviae rarely causes serious infections in healthy individuals. However, individuals with weakened immune systems are at a heightened risk of infection."

Kimberly-Clark says there has been "a low rate of non-serious complaints, such as irritation and minor infection, reported for the affected wipes."

The company also emphasizes that the issue poses no risk whatsoever of COVID-19 infection.

"There is no evidence to support the transmission of COVID-19 associated with any of our products," the website states. "Our decision to recall these wipes has nothing to do with COVID-19."

Kimberly-Clark



The recall is limited to specific lots of Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes manufactured between February 7 and September 14 of this year.

Customers can identify the recalled product by looking for specific lot numbers found on the bottom of the package and verifying it with the lot checker on the Cottonelle website.

Kimberly-Clark advises anyone who has purchased the affected wipes to stop using the product and contact the company's Consumer Service team via their website, or at 1-800-414-0165.

ALSO READ: How safe are flushable wipes for your plumbing?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessproduct recallsrecallconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRODUCT RECALLS
Apple and pineapple slices among fruit at Walmart recalled
Driver in Honda Civic killed by recalled exploding air bag
Lowe's recalling this chainsaw due to laceration hazard
Hasbro recalls 52K Super Soakers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 charged with DUI after fatal I-57 crash in Oak Forest
Police search for suspects after pregnant mother slain on South Side; baby still in critical condition
Woman charged in Lake Shore Drive shooting near Grant Park
LIVE: Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
Early voting sites expand to all 50 wards in Chicago
Video shows attack on doorman of Edgewater apartment building
Man killed, 13-year-old girl hurt in Humboldt Park shooting
Show More
Father of 5 killed in Waukegan road rage incident; man charged with murder
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, very windy Wednesday
Indiana added to Chicago travel quarantine list
Megan Thee Stallion op-ed calls for protecting Black women
Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day
More TOP STORIES News