HAMILTON, Ontario --Anyone who enjoys a good steak and a hunk of cheese is going to like this.
A new study claims the saturated fat in meat and dairy appears to "protect" the heart.
RELATED: Where's the beef? Alternative meat burger gets put to the test
Scientists at McMaster University in Canada studied some 220,000 adults.
The early death rates of people who ate 3 portions of dairy and 1.5 portions of meat a day were 25 percent lower than those who consumed less, the researchers found.
RELATED: 'Pure poison': Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
They also had 22 percent fewer heart attacks.
Scientists say the findings contradict decades of advice to cut down on full-fat dairy and red meat.