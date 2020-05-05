Coronavirus California

California nurse on front lines of coronavirus response shares warning after death of father-in-law

A Southern California nurse on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis has a warning to those not taking the pandemic seriously after the death of her father-in-law, who was seemingly healthy.
By
LOS ANGELES -- A Southern California nurse on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis has an emotional warning to those not taking the pandemic seriously after the death of her father-in-law to the virus.

"Our father was healthy, and he was the last person we ever thought would contract COVID, let alone succumb to COVID," says emergency room nurse Heidi Flores.

Flores' father-in-law Rony Flores had been a marathon runner, a gym regular, a muscular 60-year-old warehouse worker who sold forklifts and protected himself against the virus.

The symptoms came up as aches and pains. The fever did not show up until Heidi Flores instructed him to stop taking all over-the-counter medications. She also told him to test his sense of taste.

"He was just kind of awestruck. He was like, 'I can't believe that I can't taste my coffee, '" says Flores.

The descent came rapidly.

"I will never forget. The last thing that my father said to me was, those words, 'Son, I'm in bad shape,'" says Jason Flores, Rony's son.

Days of intubation would follow. Multiple heart attacks and brain damage would claim the final toll.

Heidi Flores is challenging the crowds of protesters who are flouting the stay-at-home mandate.

"And they have zero - absolutely zero knowledge - of what this disease can potentially do," says the 20-year veteran nurse.

On the day that Heidi Flores targets the actions of protesters, Rony Flores is set to be cremated.

"Until you watch somebody fall, completely fall helpless to this disease, you don't need to be out there protesting," says Flores. "You don't, you really, really should be in your homes loving on your family."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouthern californiacoronavirus californiacoronavirusnursesviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Aly and AJ Michalka to put on a livestream for COVID-19 relief
Macy's to open with new rules customers will have to follow
Boarded up storefront becomes canvas for street artists
You can enjoy Smorgasburg from home!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker reveals 'Restore Illinois' plan to reopen state
Girl, 3, and grandmother attacked by pit bull while walking in Markham
Cicero nursing home to be inspected by IDPH as part of COVID-19 lawsuit
CPS alters grading policy for e-learning, students still feel penalized
Elmhurst COVID-19 patient released after 44 days in hospital
Schererville teachers help protect first responders
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Show More
United Airlines plans to cut 3,400 positions by October
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain ends, still chilly
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Giving Tuesday: Non-profits hit hard by coronavirus hope people will donate
More TOP STORIES News