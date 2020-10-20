Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 3,714 new coronavirus cases, 41 deaths; restrictions tightened on south, west suburbs

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker COVID-19 update on October 20, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker is tightening restrictions in some Chicago suburbs as Illinois sees a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.Gov. Pritzker resumed his daily briefings at the Thompson Center Tuesday afternoon, where he announced suburban Kane, DuPage, Will and Kankakee counties will return to "heightened resurgence mitigations" on Friday.The rollback was triggered when the four counties that make up Regions 7 and 8 reported rolling test positivity rates of higher than 8% for the third day in a row, Pritzker said. The positivity rate is an alarming 9% in Region 8 (Kane and DuPage) and 8.6 percent in Region 7 (Kankakee and Will).Starting Friday, there will be no indoor service at bars or restaurants and all bars, restaurants and casinos must close by 11 p.m. Additionally, all gatherings will be limited to 25 people or 25% capacity, whichever is lesser. The restrictions will remain in place for at least the next 14 days, Pritzker said."We're not going to not have people go to school. We're letting local health departments and school administrators decide what's appropriate for themselves with regards to school. And with regards to workplace, there are people who cannot work from home, who have to go to work, so the next thing we can actually act on is the bars and restaurants," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Dept. of Public Health.But will these mitigations - which were already imposed on Will and Kankakee counties back in late August - be effective? Especially as health officials now say that it is home gatherings that are driving this new surge?"Why are we doing that when it's not really helping?" asked State Rep. Margo McDermed, R-Frankfort. "We need to be more targeted. We know more now that we knew in March. Why are we staying with the same measures when we could have more sophisticated, refined, targeted successful measures?"Still, Gov. Pritzker insisted Tuesday these mitigations are needed while announcing that the state will prioritize small businesses in those regions for business interruption grants."To think that maybe there's a chance we won't survive the second round is crushing to me," said Kasey Hoag, owner of the Six + Cypress Boutique in Batavia.The same restrictions are already in place in Region 1, which covers northwestern Illinois. Region 5, which covers southern Illinois, will start imposing new COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday.The new restrictions will be re-evaluated two weeks from now depending on how the positivity rates for DuPage, Kane, Will and Kankakee respond.On Tuesday, Illinois public health officials announced 3,714 new cases of COVID-19, along with 41 additional deaths.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 350,875, with 9,277 deaths, the IDPH reported.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 59,077 specimens for a total of 6,883,314. The seven-day positivity rate from October 13 - October 18 is 5.5%. It is the 14th consecutive day the positivity rate has increased.As of Monday night, 2,261 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 489 in the ICU and 195 on ventilators.The deaths reported Tuesday include:-Boone County: 1 male 90s-Clark County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s-Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s- DuPage County: 1 female 70s-Fayette County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s-Henry County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s-Jo Daviess County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s-Kane County: 1 male 80s-Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s- Macoupin County: 1 male 80s-Marion County: 1 male 80s-McLean County: 1 female 90s-Peoria County: 2 female 80s-Richland County: 1 male 80s-Rock Island County: 1 male 70s-Sangamon County: 3 female 80s, 2 male 80s, 1 male 90s-Tazewell County: 1 male 50s, 1 80s-Wayne County: 1 male 70s-Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s-Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80sThis new wave of cases has state leaders very concerned and ready to ramp up restrictions.Health officials are warning residents not to be careless with this virus, saying this not the time to have "over confident thinking."New COVID numbers from Kankakee, Kane, Will and DuPage County show at least eight in every 100 people tested has the virus."We know the holidays are coming up and we all want to get together, but the more we get together, especially inside, we can increase the spread of the infection, which is not good for any of us," said Barbara Jeffers, executive director of the Kane County Health Department.Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said he was doing well on controlling COVID-19, but now numbers are trending in the wrong direction."That's terrible news. It's frustrating to hear that our positivity rate is increasing," Mayor Irvin said. "We gotta work hard and stay vigilant and make sure we beat this thing. And we will beat it, but the only way we're going to is to do it together."For Two Brothers Roundhouse in Aurora, pivoting to takeout only will be a major setback after what's already been a touchy spring and summer."We're down basically anywhere from 50 to 80 percent on a given day," said Mike Orlando, with Two Brothers Roundhouse.Health officials are blaming "COVID fatigue" for the second surge in coronavirus cases being seen statewide."It didn't happen by itself," said Steve Brandy, spokesperson for the Will County Health Department. "People are being careless. People are getting cocky. People are thinking, 'It's not going to happen to me.' No. That is all wrong.""I think its hurting people's livelihood and the economy and everything else," said Tammy Richter, a Will County resident."I think it really irritates people and makes people upset because people just want to go out and about but don't understand that more things at stake because we don't have a vaccine," said Kylie Pool, another Will County resident.According to the DuPage County Health Department, the county now has one of the fastest growing COVID-19 positivity rates in the state. DuPage County Health Officials are already recommending that all schools go back to remote learning to help curb this spread."We knew it was likely we would see more disease activity and over the past week to ten days it has jumped up and it is a concern for us," said Chris Hoff, DuPage County Health Dept. "The fact that we are increasing every day and that it is about 8% right now is really a concern."Contact tracing efforts in DuPage County found that the largest COVID-19 outbreaks are linked to long-term care facilities, factories, general workplaces, restaurants, and places of worship.To help curb the spike, DuPage County health authorities are now recommending all schools go back to remote learning."We know that when people are inside with large groups for extended periods of time that contributes to the spread," Hoff said.On Tuesday, kids in Downers Grove District 58 began bringing students back for some in-person classes. They will their split their time between in-person, and remote learning.The superintendent said the decision was based off conversations with the DuPage County Health Department.