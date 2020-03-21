Chicago coronavirus testing sites conserve COVID-19 test kits amid 'national shortage'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Advocate Aurora Health is citing a "national shortage" of COVID-19 test kits in its decision to end drive-up testing. It is also postponing the opening of any new test sites.The state said it's working to increase testing capacity, but until that happens the hospital system plans to conserve tests for those who critically need them.Another suburban health care provider opened a COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot of its Corporate Center.Edward-Elmhurst Health in Warrenville set up the tented-facility outside to prevent potential exposure inside the hospital.A respiratory therapist told ABC7 Chicago that testing is only for patients who have a doctor's order."The patient will remain in the vehicle, roll the window down, give verbal consent for the nasal swab," said Michelle Vermeland. "It takes approximately 20 to 30 seconds from beginning to end."The site will be open Monday through Friday until July 10, or for as long as the need is there.