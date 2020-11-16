AMBER ALERT
Child Abduction Emergency
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health and Coronavirus
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Chicago Proud
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Weather Sketchers
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Community
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
I-Team
COVID-19 VACCINE AND MINORITIES
WLS
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
health & fitness
chicago
loop
i team
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Home renovations surge as more people work, stay at home
Illinois prisons struggle to control COVID-19
Identity theft reports surge in Illinois, nationwide
Single-use plastics are piling up due to the COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 10,631 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths
Chicago suburban school districts experience apparent hacks
Bicyclist killed in Aurora crash, police say
Trump admits Biden won election for the 1st time, then reverses it
Chicago COVID-19 stay-at-home advisory to take effect Monday
IL reports $285M in September sport bets
Restaurants scramble to winterize outdoor dining
Show More
Britain's Johnson in self-isolation; has no virus symptoms
14 shot, 2 killed in Chicago weekend violence
China, 14 other countries sign world's biggest trade pact
Enormous alligator spotted on Florida golf course
Authorities 'following every lead' into Black teen's death
More TOP STORIES News