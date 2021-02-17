COVID-19 vaccine

Major COVID-19 vaccine makers announce trials for children in coming months, expert says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
RIVER FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- As vaccination efforts ramps up in adults, there is a push to begin COVID-19 vaccination trails in children.

The major vaccine makers all announced plans to begin testing kids in the coming months.

Dr. Mark Butterly, department of pediatrics at Advocate Children's Hospital, said the pediatric trials will follow along the same or similar protocols as the ones that have taken place for adults. They last about six months with a need for a booster immunization after three or four weeks after the primary inoculation, Dr. Butterly added.

"We're talking now testing as low as 6-years-old. Within the United Kingdom, they're just starting these trials or will be starting within the next several weeks," Dr. Butterly said.

The concerns testing young children is that evidence for efficacy and safety since those children have immune systems that are in the process of evolving, Dr. Butterly added.

Consent must come from the parent or guardian of the child for the trials. A child who is capable of understanding what they are participating in should provide assent.
