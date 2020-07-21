Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccine trials don't take sex into consideration, Northwestern University researcher says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is some good news in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine as trials involving three different vaccines all showed positive results Monday.

But a local researcher is among those concerned that no vaccine trial takes sex into consideration.

Nicole Woitowich, associate director of the Northwestern University's Women's Health Research Institute, says the differences between men and women go beyond the obvious.

"Women on average are able to mount a greater immune response to vaccines and have more of a protective immune response against viruses and other infection compared to men," Woitowich said.

She said as researchers race to find a COVID-19 vaccine, sex should be part of the studies and analysis, like the Oxford study which she says does not analyze the differences between how men and women responded.

"The vaccine trial did show that there was an immune response and the adverse effects seem to be low or minimal which is great news," Woitowich said. "Yet the data were not analyzed by sex."

Woitowich said in the biomedical sciences, women researchers are more likely to analyze their data than men, but she adds women are severely underrepresented in this field.

"Scientists are not routinely analyzing data by sex and its really to the benefit of both sexes, and all people, for us to do so," she said. "Whereas if we would develop clinical trials in Phase One to look at sex differences in our immune response, then I think we are saving a lot of money and time in developing vaccine that is safe and effective for all people."

While the world waits for a safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine to slow this pandemic, some female scientists urge any vaccine study to look at sex and ultimately to have more women in the field to guide research.
