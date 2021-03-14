Rush University Medical Center, PCC Community Wellness center team up to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Austin residents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rush University Medical Center teamed up with the PCC Community Wellness Center to vaccinate 1,200 Austin residents against COVID-19 starting Sunday.
The vaccination efforts will take place every Sunday until April 18 at the Catalyst Circle Rock Charter School.
Rush University Medical Center equity officer Dr. David Ansell said the initiative is part of the city's protect Chicago Plus program that focuses on the 15 hardest hit communities by the COVID-19 pandemic.
PCC Community Wellness Center nurse Dorothy Jenkins said part of the burden in Austin is a dearth of places to get vaccinated.
"In the area, there's no Walgreens right on the corner," Jenkins said.
Austin resident Kenneth Thomas showed appreciation for the program.
"It's a great thing that, you know, that we can get it in the neighborhood. We didn't have to go a long way to get it," Kenneth said.
The PCC Community Wellness Center said Loretto Hospital sponsors similar events on Fridays and Saturdays over the same time period at Amundsen Park.
There is no priority grouping for the sites and both offer vaccines to any Austin resident 18-years-old and over, according to the PCC Community Wellness Center.
"We think from an equity perspective, vaccinating in family units is the right approach, starting in these neighborhoods that have been the hardest hit but then ultimately moving to other neighborhoods," Ansell said.
To learn more about getting vaccinated, residents can visit the center's website. They can also learn about other COVID-19 efforts.
