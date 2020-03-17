Coronavirus

Coronavirus: ER doctor offers tips on self-isolation at home during COVID-19 pandemic

It's not like summer vacation.

For many people trying to protect themselves and others from the spread of novel coronavirus, the first full day of isolating at home feels surreal.

A local emergency room physician showed ABC7 what hunkering down is supposed to look like. Group phone chats help break the monotony of not having school. And for many families staying at home under these circumstances is new territory.

"We need to practice good self-isolation meaning that you should stay home unless you critically have to leave the house," said Dr. Anthony Cardillo, CEO of Mend Urgent Care.

Governor calls for all California seniors to self-isolate, all bars to close


Cardillo said social distancing during the next two weeks is critical. Preventing spread will protect our healthcare system from getting overwhelmed. Think of it as having a new baby.

"You don't bring that baby outside," he said. "You don't bring them to the shopping mall. You don't have a lot of people coming in and hugging and kissing the baby."
[Ads /]
The precautions get more restrictive if you have someone who is sick in your home. Whether it's COVID-19 or the flu, doctors say that a sick person should try to limit their movements to one room.

"And also, everyone should be mindful about wearing masks, wearing gloves, washing hands, washing their face and washing nostrils," Cardillo said. "Making sure there is no opportunity for transmission. Also, washing down all surfaces in your house, cleaning sheets, cleaning all the towels. All of that is part of self-quarantine."

Empty store shelves show many people are panicking, but Cardillo encourages people to just prepare as they would for an earthquake.

He said, "You should have ample water and basic provisions in your house to last you about a month should you have to stay in your house and isolate."
[Ads /]
While kids use technology for fun during down time, Cardillo says adults need to use it to check on their elderly loved ones and to work from home.

"We should be communicating more than ever via texting, via phones calls, via FaceTime and using our technology more than ever," Cardillo said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worlddoctorsvirus
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Vanessa Hudgens apologizes for coronavirus comments
US coronavirus death toll over 100, with case in every state
Chicago woman becomes Illinois' 1st COVID-19 death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago woman becomes Illinois' 1st COVID-19 death
Chicago election officials wanted polls closed due to COVID-19, Illinois Governor Pritzker said no
What to know about Illinois' 160 COVID-19 cases
US coronavirus death toll over 100, with case in every state
Senior centers calling for more COVID-19 testing kits
COVID-19 overshadows Jussie Smollette case in State's Attorney race
Illinois bars, dine-in restaurants close to limit COVID-19 spread
Show More
Navigating e-learning amid school closures due to coronavirus
Volunteers sort care packages for Englewood children during COVID-19 outbreak
Illinois voters head to polls amid coronavirus concerns
Target modifying hours, introducing shopping time for 'vulnerable guests'
Administration announces 90-day delay for many tax payments
More TOP STORIES News