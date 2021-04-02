easter

Easter celebrations planned with COVID safety in mind to prevent another surge in cases

By
COVID safety to of mind for Easter celebrations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the Chicago area prepares to celebrate Easter during the COVID-19 pandemic for a second time, health experts are wary about another surge in cases.

Colleen Boncosky has been working for two evenings to prepare for her neighborhood celebration in Palatine.


"At first I got 300 eggs and I filled them with candy, and the gold ones have $2 in them, and decided that didn't look like enough so I got 150 more," she said.

RELATED: Easter ideas for teens can include these hot new toys

The 450 eggs will be the subject of an Easter egg hunt, an outdoor activity that will be safe for families.

"It's a chance for the kids to run around and have some social interaction, then their parents can stand back and watch them have fun," she said. "They can get some treats and I can watch from afar."

Churches around the area are finding ways to practice social distancing while celebrating Eastern. The increase of COVID vaccinations is encouraging, but an uptick in COVID cases has health officials concerned.


Thursday, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady urged people to be safe this holiday weekend.

RELATED: Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 3,235 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

"There is real hope at this time, for sure; it's just hope matched with some of the ongoing caution in the short term and I know that's a hard message," she said.

Some churches have not resumed in-person services and so this Eastern they will continue to worship virtually, or find creative ways to be outdoors during the ongoing pandemic.
