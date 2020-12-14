COVID vaccine Illinois: Chicago hospitals awaiting 1st doses of COVID vaccine, expected Tuesday

RAW VIDEO: 1st COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Illinois

I'm proud to report that Illinois’ first vaccine doses have arrived safely and are now being processed to go to our hospitals. I was elated to witness our first shipment arrive at the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile and have great appreciation to those who made it possible. pic.twitter.com/QgsODzlYhN — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 14, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Illinois and deliveries are expected at various hospitals and other cold-storage facilities between Monday and Wednesday. The Herculean effort has been compared to D-Day.Governor JB Pritzker tweeted that the first vaccines arrived in Illinois Monday afternoon. The first healthcare workers in the city of Chicago will get vaccinated at Loretto Hospital on the city's West Side.For now, it appears the first vaccinations will take place both in suburban Cook County and at the county's two public hospitals on Wednesday. Vaccine shipments are going directly to the hospitals that will be administering them, but also to the county's ultra-cold storage facilities, where they will hold the surplus until hospitals are ready for it.Nearly 3,000 people have died from COVID-19 in suburban Cook County alone. With a population of around 2.5 million, many of them lower income, developing a plan to deploy to the community at large is something the health department is already working on, even as for now, they are focused on first inoculating as many of their health care workers as are willing."We need to have as many people vaccinated as possible," said Dr. Rachel Rubin, Cook County Dept. of Public Health. "70% is the absolute minimum."The Cook County Health Department covers 15 hospitals in suburban Cook County, excluding those in Evanston, Skokie and Oak Park, which have their own health departments.Speaking at a press conference Monday, those involved in deployment of the vaccine revealed that an initial shipment from Pfizer of 20,000 doses is expected Tuesday or Wednesday, with administration beginning 24 hours later."We'll give 20,000 workers their first dose. It's not enough to cover 1a. It's not enough to cover all of the health care workers in the hospitals in 1a," said Dr. Kiran Joshi, with Cook County Dept. of Public Health. "We anticipate it's going to be at least 4 to 5 weeks before we get through that first hospital-based wave."And, while there is no concrete timeline for when vaccinations will be available for the community at large in Cook County, health officials say their priority is getting to those lower income areas, and identifying potential vaccination sites that are of easy access to most people."Whether it's the YMCA or whether it's the local school because they understand that it is the center of the community...we are in the process of identifying certain places where we would be able to set up vaccination sites especially on the south and west suburban area," Dr. Rubin said.In addition to those 20,000 doses, both of the county hospitals located in Chicago, Stroger and Provident will receive 1,000 doses this week. Vaccinations of employees here start Wednesday and conclude on December 24.Nearly three million vaccine doses began to roll out Sunday, and more than 16,000 of those doses are slated to arrive at Loyola University Medical Center. Officials at Rush University Medical Center Monday morning said they're still waiting for the vaccine to arrive.If it arrives in the afternoon, it will have to thaw for several hours, so then it could be Monday night when the first inoculations will begin to happen in the main lobby of Rush, which has been transformed into a COVID-19 vaccination center.The goal is to inoculate 12,000 of Rush's employees, which is a big undertaking in a short period of time, but they said they're ready and waiting.Smaller hospitals, like Saint Anthony's on the West Side are also waiting and prepared.Pfizer began shipping the vaccine from its Kalamazoo, Michigan plant Sunday morning, less than 48 hours after the FDA granted emergency use authorization."I'm moved by the impact of science, I'm moved by the impact that we can have for patients around the world," Mike McDermott, President of Global Supply at Pfizer. "I think this vaccine today gives us the promise and the light at the end of that tunnel."The precious cargo was then loaded onto planes in Grand Rapids for nationwide transport.Tracking and security of the vaccine is at the top of mind.UPS planes equipped with special ultra-cold freezers will take the vaccines across the country.In the air, the FAA is giving priority clearance for planes carrying the shipments, while on the road they shipments have escorts."Pfizer is putting a tracking device on every package, but FedEx also puts their own. So [there is] 2-3 layers of tracking that is taking place," said Northwestern U Logistics Systems Expert Hani Mahmassani. "You want to know where everything is and you want to be able to account for it."Mahmassani said there will be unique challenges ahead for the distribution, stressing that problems could come post shipment."The local handling aspect is where I am much more concerned about," Mahmassani said. "The more hands that are touching it, the more things that can go wrong."Federal officials said the shipments are being staggered, arriving at 145 distribution centers Monday, 425 on Tuesday and the remaining 66 on Wednesday.When they will begin arriving in Chicago -just 150 miles from the plant- is not yet clear, as security concerns have led health officials to keep most of that information under wraps."One thing we did was communicate with those partners so they could begin the distribution process," said Dr. Stephen Hana with the FDA.Once out of the shipping container, every second counts. Within 90 seconds the vaccine needs to be moved into those special freezers or put in a standard refrigerator to thaw, where it can stay for up to five days.When it's out of the refrigerator, a vial is quickly diluted into five doses that must be injected within two hours or it spoils.The first doses are expected to be administered Monday.Mahmassani said he's cautiously optimistic."It seems to be going according to plan at this point," he said.With health care workers and those in nursing homes at the top of the list to receive vaccinations, it may be several months before they're available to the community at large. Much remains to be worked out about how that will happen.Some are already pushing for city and state officials to widen their vaccination campaign beyond health care facilities, worried that in a city where 3 out of 10 people don't have access to a vehicle, many might be left out in the cold."We have DFSS facilities. We have warming centers. We have park districts, we have churches, we have the ability to make sure that everybody in the City of Chicago has access to vaccination," said Ald. Byron Lopez.Meanwhile, the city's Department of Public Health remains deliberately vague, saying they are prepared to accept, store and distribute vaccine doses when they arrive, but not saying exactly when that will happen --only that it will be in the next couple of days.The FDA reiterated that it has sees the potential benefits of the vaccine outweighing potential risks.An independent panel also advised the CDC and recommended that people 16 and older be vaccinated.Experts said they still do not know if someone who is vaccinated can still spread COVID-19.