Health & Fitness

CPD officers help delivery baby

EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police officers saved a newborn Easter morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One local family had an Easter they won't forget after Chicago Police Officers saved their newborn baby Sunday morning.

The officers came to the aid of the baby's mother, who started giving birth in the front seat of their SUV!

The mother's dad was driving her to the hospital but the baby apparently couldn't wait. That's when they pulled up to the 3rd District station in Grand Crossing and asked officers for help.

Police rushed into action and quickly finished delivering the baby. They even removing the umbilical cord from around her neck.

Little Eva is now doing fine, weighing in at eight pounds, two ounces.

Her mother is doing well too. Both were taken Comer Children's Hospital.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagogrand crossingbabychicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Search continues for 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy, father vows own investigation
Semi-truck crash sends 5 to hospital; Eastbound Illinois Tollway lanes near Northbrook closed
Woman dragged by train after getting hand caught in door: VIDEO
Woman holding gun and baby terrorizes San Diego church, police say
2-year-old girl kidnapped while sitting in car found safe
The Easter Bunny visits La Rabida Children's Hospital with baskets
Teenager fatally shot in Garfield Park
Show More
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower
Man accused of using dating app to lure, sexually assault teen
Before 'Avengers: Endgame', look back at Marvel's box office hits
Mastodon bones unearthed on southern Indiana farm
Illinois lawmakers push to legalize marijuana
More TOP STORIES News