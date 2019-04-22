CPD officers help delivery baby

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One local family had an Easter they won't forget after Chicago Police Officers saved their newborn baby Sunday morning.The officers came to the aid of the baby's mother, who started giving birth in the front seat of their SUV!The mother's dad was driving her to the hospital but the baby apparently couldn't wait. That's when they pulled up to the 3rd District station in Grand Crossing and asked officers for help.Police rushed into action and quickly finished delivering the baby. They even removing the umbilical cord from around her neck.Little Eva is now doing fine, weighing in at eight pounds, two ounces.Her mother is doing well too. Both were taken Comer Children's Hospital.