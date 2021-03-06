chicago police department

Chicago police officer dies in Mt. Greenwood shooting, believed to be suicide

Would be 2nd CPD officer death by suicide in 1 week
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
chicago police

(FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer died Friday in Mt. Greenwood from a gunshot wound that police say they believe was self-inflicted.

A CPD spokesman said the 38-year-old officer was a 15-year veteran of the force and worked in the gang unit. The shooting happened in the 10800-block of South Drake Friday evening.

If the Cook County Medical Examiners rules the death a suicide, it would be the second CPD suicide in just one week.

RELATED: Chicago police officer dies in apparent suicide at Lakeview police station: police

"It is with deep sadness that for the second time this week, I must share the difficult news of the death of one of our own in what appears to be a suicide. Our deepest condolences go out to the officer's family and friends, who are now grieving over this unimaginable tragedy," tweeted CPD Superintendent David O. Brown.

For anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741.

Officer James Daly, a 21-year department veteran, died by suicide early Monday morning in Lakeview.

RELATED: Sergeant pens letter demanding change after officer's death at Lakeview station

Chicago Police Sergeant Rick Nigro sent a letter to Supt. Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot demanding changes to help officers.

"We are woefully unprepared to deal with the physical human stress that it takes upon us and I can say personally, it is a physical feeling," Nigro said.

Supt. Brown encouraged all of his officers and CPD staff to reach out to the mental health resources available to them without hesitation if they need help and support in any way.

MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES FOR ANYONE IN NEED



National Alliance on Mental Illness Chicago: 1-833-NAMI-CHI (1-833-626-4244) or 312-563-0445

MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES FOR CHICAGO POLICE EMPLOYEES IN NEED


Chicago Police Employee Assistance Program
Professional Counseling: 312-743-0378
Chicago Police Peer Support: 312-672-9973
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagomt. greenwoodsuicidepolice officer shotmental healthchicago police departmentsuicide prevention
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Chicago police to treat drug overdose scenes as potential homicides
3 shot, including 2 teens, in South Chicago: CPD
Shooter targets Gold Coast high-rises: police
Chicago police sergeant demands change after officer's suicide
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus check updates: Senate strikes jobless aid deal, relief bill OK in sight
Woman discovers secret apartment hidden behind bathroom mirror
Manteno officers, Good Samaritans rescue dog from icy lake
Vigil held for Chicago girl, 11, after gas station shooting
United Airlines engine failed after pilots throttled up to minimize turbulence: report
Marvel exhibit lands at Museum of Science and Industry
Some CPS high schools say attendance is half during remote learning
Show More
Warm weather fun is back
Cook County Des Plaines vaccine site opens
Man, 31, falls to death at Archer Heights warehouse
I-57 shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
The show must go on: Couple gets married despite fire, COVID-19 delay
More TOP STORIES News