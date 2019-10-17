CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson recovering after 'feeling lightheaded' while driving: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson had his well-being checked by officers Thursday after "feeling lightheaded" while driving, a police spokesman said.
Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Johnson felt lightheaded, pulled over and parked his vehicle Thursday at about 12:30 a.m.
A passerby called 911 and reported that a person was asleep at a stop sign, Guglielmi said.
Officers checked on Johnson's well-being and found no signs of impairment, he said. Johnson then drove himself home.
Johnson has since requested an internal investigation into the incident.
He said "whether you are police officer or a superintendent, all officers ought to be held to the highest standard," according to Guglielmi.
