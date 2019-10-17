Health & Fitness

CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson recovering after 'feeling lightheaded' while driving: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson had his well-being checked by officers Thursday after "feeling lightheaded" while driving, a police spokesman said.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Johnson felt lightheaded, pulled over and parked his vehicle Thursday at about 12:30 a.m.

A passerby called 911 and reported that a person was asleep at a stop sign, Guglielmi said.

Officers checked on Johnson's well-being and found no signs of impairment, he said. Johnson then drove himself home.

Johnson has since requested an internal investigation into the incident.

He said "whether you are police officer or a superintendent, all officers ought to be held to the highest standard," according to Guglielmi.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagohealtheddie johnsonchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands of striking CPS teachers hit picket lines across city
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find child care with CPS classes canceled
Man, 60, shot while driving in Lakeview
Rat tears into cheese at Alsip supermarket
White House: Ukraine aid held up in part over election probe
South Side school principal retires after family files lawsuit
Chase leads to rearrest of woman who streamed crash that killed sister
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, patchy fog
Florida spree killer claims he 'did it for God'
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
Men of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' talk ahead of sequel premiere
SEIU school workers begin strike Thursday
More TOP STORIES News