CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson recovering after 'feeling lightheaded' while driving: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson had his well-being checked by officers Thursday after "feeling lightheaded" while driving, a police spokesman said.Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Johnson felt lightheaded, pulled over and parked his vehicle Thursday at about 12:30 a.m.A passerby called 911 and reported that a person was asleep at a stop sign, Guglielmi said.Officers checked on Johnson's well-being and found no signs of impairment, he said. Johnson then drove himself home.Johnson has since requested an internal investigation into the incident.He said "whether you are police officer or a superintendent, all officers ought to be held to the highest standard," according to Guglielmi.