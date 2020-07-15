CPS employee, deacon prepares to leave hospital after COVID-19 recovery, credits relentless prayer

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago Public Schools employee and deacon at a South Side church is spending what he hopes will be his very last night in the hospital.As he prepared to leave, a dear friend is now battling the virus that nearly killed him.Gwendolyn Scott has nothing but pure gratitude."I'm just so thankful. It's just been so hard to watch my child on this respirator and oh my god I just can't tell you how thankful I am. Thank you, Lord, thank you," said Scott, tearing up.Scott has watched as her son Tommy was crippled by complications from COVID-19.Tommy has been hospitalized since early April."He can move his arms and hands now, but he still not walking," Scott said.For weeks they wondered if Tommy would even wake up, and there was a moment where he said he didn't want to."When I was under I really asked God to take me. I can't deal with the pain," he said. "I wanted to go. I was tired... my body wouldn't let go."Relentless prayers kept his body clinging, he said.Last week, Scott's friend and colleague Bishop Larry Trotter visited him in the hospital."He just said he was looking at a miracle. He knows what I went though, and that I'm a fighter," Tommy said.Tommy is slated to leave the hospital tomorrow morning by ambulance and return to a parade of family members as they all turn their prayers towards Bishop Trotter's recovery.