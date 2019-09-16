CPS increasing efforts to prevent kids from vaping

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools is stepping up its message Monday to discourage vaping.Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Senator Dick Durbin, and CPS CEO Janice Jackson will hold a news conference to talk about the risks and what's being done to discourage students from vaping.Nationwide, e-cigarettes and other vaping devices are blamed making hundreds of people sick. Some deaths have been reported.The mayor's office said CPS is working with the city's Department of Public Health co do outreach and give parents tips for talking with their children about vaping.