Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot threatens more action against stay-at-home violators; police to issue citations next

The order took effect over the weekend, but warmer weather seemed to bring more people outside Wednesday, including some ignoring the social distancing rules.
Groups of people were seen playing basketball and soccer, which both involve physical contact; dog and their owners packed onto Chicago's dog beach, and others took advantage of the nice weather with picnics along the lakefront. All activities the city says is unacceptable.
Chicago Police began clearing people from the lakefront Wednesday night in an effort to enforce the stay-at-home order.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot made it clear that if people continue to push the limits of the order, lakefront closures could become much more frequent to enforce social distancing.
"Way too many people gathering like it's just another day. This is not just another day, and no day will be just another day until we're on the other side of the virus, which is weeks away," Lightfoot said.
The mayor reminded residents that you are allowed to leave your home to buy food and other essentials, and if you're going on a walk it should be near your home. She also emphasized that you must remain six feet from other people.
"You have to stay at home as much as possible," Lightfoot said.
Officials said those who continually flout these restrictions could be issued a warning or a citation, and possible a $500 fine and even arrest for repeat offenders.
"We're going to give you an admonition and if you don't turn right away and head home, then you're going to get a citation," said Lightfoot. "And if worse, yeah, we will take you into custody."
"Because if we do not do this, Chicago is at risk," said Interim CPD Superintendent Charlie Beck. "Your families are at risk. The seniors in this city are at risk."
"If people don't take this in a serious way in which they must, I'm not going to hesitate to pull every lever at my disposal to force compliance if necessary," Lightfoot added.
Meanwhile, the United Center will be used as a logistics hub during the coronavirus pandemic.
The arena and surrounding campus will be a staging area for first responders, as a place to distribute food and collect medical supplies.
Chicago streets were also sprayed down overnight Wednesday as crews power washed the sidewalks in Chicago's Loop to help fight COVID-19.
They used a special cleaner with disinfectant to keep germs down for pedestrians.