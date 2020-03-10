Coronavirus

CVS to waive delivery fees for prescriptions due to coronavirus outbreak

Beginning immediately, CVS Pharmacy will waive delivery fees for prescription drugs due to the coronavirus outbreak.

CVS cited guidance from the CDC that advises people at higher risk for coronavirus to stay home as much as possible.

Aetna, which is a CVS health company, is waiving early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance drugs.

Aetna is offering the waiver to all members with pharmacy benefits administered through CVS Caremark.

The insurance company is also offering 90-day maintenance medication prescriptions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscvsprescription drugs
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19
Resurrection HS, 3 other Chicago area schools closed over COVID-19 concerns
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
Chicago area school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Resurrection HS, 3 other Chicago area schools closed over COVID-19 concerns
Burglars cut through drywall to steal from Goose Island jewelry store, police say
Woman, 37, fatally stabbed in Chatham ID'd, ME says
Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Chicago
How to change your travel plans amid COVID-19 concerns
Chicago area school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
Show More
Chicago hotel, restaurant industries hit hard by COVID-19 cancellations
Clorox wipes now OK to use on iPhones
Fifth Third Bank sued for opening fraud customer accounts
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon
Man killed at Barrington Hills Airbnb ID'd
More TOP STORIES News