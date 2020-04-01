Health & Fitness

Dad lied about having COVID-19 symptoms to see pregnant wife at hospital, officials say

ROCHESTER, New York -- A new dad lied about having COVID-19 symptoms to see his pregnant wife, health officials say. Now everyone in an upstate New York medical system is required to wear masks.

His wife was in the maternity ward at the time.

Officials at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester say the man finally admitted feeling ill when his wife started exhibiting symptoms shortly after giving birth.

University of Rochester then decided all workers and visitors at its hospitals will wear protective masks, WROC reports.

The rule does not apply to patients unless they are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

Hospital officials say they have enough masks to last two to four weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcoronaviruspregnancyu.s. & worldpregnant womancovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker extends Illinois stay-at-home order to April 30
Concerns about paying rent, mortgages grow as COVID-19 shutdowns continues
Surgeon General weighs in on general public wearing face masks
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
What to know about Illinois' 5,994 COVID-19 cases
1 killed in crash involving CTA bus on South Side
CTA bus driver attacked; crashes on sidewalk in Brainerd on South Side: police
Show More
Sheriff seeking tips in 'Tiger King' disappearance
COVID-19 stimulus Q&A: When will we be paid and how much?
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy start Wednesday with some afternoon sun
Actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76
Wednesday is Census Day: What to know about 2020 census
More TOP STORIES News