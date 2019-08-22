Reduce stress, increases flexibility with Yoga 2.0

Back-to-school season can be a stressful time for families trying to balance schedules and needs, but there are some easy ways to manage and relieve that stress.
Manny Garcia from Yoga 2.0 joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to show us some great moves you can try to de-stress.
Besides reducing stress and increasing flexibility, yoga has a wide range of health benefits.
Yoga 2.0 is a little different than a typical "hot" yoga class because it uses infrared heat panels.
For more information, visit them at Yoga2point0.com.
