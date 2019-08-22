Health & Fitness

Reduce stress, increases flexibility with Yoga 2.0

Back-to-school season can be a stressful time for families trying to balance schedules and needs, but there are some easy ways to manage and relieve that stress.

Manny Garcia from Yoga 2.0 joined ABC7 Chicago in the studio to show us some great moves you can try to de-stress.

Besides reducing stress and increasing flexibility, yoga has a wide range of health benefits.

Yoga 2.0 is a little different than a typical "hot" yoga class because it uses infrared heat panels.

For more information, visit them at Yoga2point0.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessyoga
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot in Dolton while driving with children in car; SWAT raids home
Women robbed at gunpoint by woman outside Mag Mile hotel
$11M in checks written by Chicago remain uncashed
Man killed when NYC elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
Harvard school 'soft lockdown' due to nearby police activity lifted
Lockdown lifted at Belvidere schools after reported threat
Man assaulted with brick falls on CTA tracks at Wilson station
Show More
Planned Parenthood seeks cash after bailing from US program
Study: Chicagoans waste 73 hours each year in traffic
Former Congressman Joe Walsh considering primary run against President Trump
Ballin' on the South Side
Jeopardy! holds auditions for 36th season in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News