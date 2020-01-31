Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Delta temporarily suspends all flights to China amid outbreak concerns

ATLANTA -- Delta Air Lines will temporarily suspend all flights between the United States and China amid growing concerns surrounding the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the company announced Friday.

The Atlanta-based airline said the last China-bound flight will leave Feb. 3 and the last U.S.-bound flight from China will leave Feb. 5. The suspension will continue through April 30, and Delta announced it will offer accommodations and refunds.

American Airlines also announced Friday that it will reduce flights to China's mainland now through March 27. The airline had not specified how schedules would be impacted but said it will also assist affected customers.

This comes one day after the United States issued a "do not travel" warning to China and the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global emergency.

Currently, the new coronavirus has infected more than 9,800 globally. Most of the 213 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for new developments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessworld health organizationoutbreakamerican airlinescoronavirusu.s. & worlddeltavirus
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
State Department issues 'do not travel' warning over coronavirus
Coronavirus spreads from Chicago woman to husband in first human-to-human transmission in US
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
Coronavirus exposure in Chicago case under investigation by DuPage Co. officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged after CPD sergeant who witnessed fatal shooting shot in wrist, police say
Coronavirus spreads from Chicago woman to husband in first human-to-human transmission in US
Maternal mortality rate remains high in Illinois, data shows
Warmer winter leads to less ice cover on Lake Michigan
Robber using dating app to lure victims in Loop, Streeterville , police say
1 killed, 1 injured in Tri-State Tollway crash in Libertyville
Chicago mom encourages dialogue after son's suicide
Show More
Man with spider web tattoo attempted to lure girl, 9, with candy on West Side, police say
Trump impeachment trial: Key GOP senator says no to witnesses
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter company suspending operations
Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered, light snow Friday
Northern Illinois University will no longer use ACT, SAT scores
More TOP STORIES News