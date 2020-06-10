Disneyland Resort announces proposed plan to begin phased reopening of Anaheim theme parks in July

"Sixty-five years to the date after the historic opening of Disneyland park, we are planning to open our theme park gates once again on July 17, 2020," a statement on the Disney Parks blog said Wednesday.
Disneyland and California Adventure were temporarily shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
March 13, 2020: Disneyland, California Adventure to temporarily close due to coronavirus threat
The planned July reopenings are pending state and local government approvals, according to the news release.
Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel plan to reopen on July 23, the statement said. Downtown Disney will begin reopening July 9.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
