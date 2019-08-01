This segment produced with and sponsored by ClearChoice.
Dr. Theresa Wang stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to discuss ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers. Dental implants are artificial tooth roots that connect to the jawbone, providing a permanent base for secure, comfortable tooth replacement.
Dental implants look, feel, and function like normal teeth. They can be used to replace an entire row of teeth or a single tooth. Unlike other traditional dentistry procedures, dental implants offer a convenient and long-term solution to missing teeth.
To learn more about dental implants and schedule a free consultation with ClearChoice, go to ClearChoice.com or call 888-451-3956.
ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers are locally owned and operated by licensed dentists, and are part of a professional affiliation of implant practices operated by oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and restorative dentists across the U.S. A majority of patients (and approximately 90% of Minnesota patients) qualify for same day implants and can have their procedure in one day after initial workup, without additional bone graft surgery. Many may leave the office that same day with provisional prostheses and the final prosthesis to be placed later. Results may vary in individual cases. Both general dentists and specialists in some states.
Dental implants are not a recognized specialty. Dental specialists are specialists in oral maxillofacial surgery and prosthodontics. Limited services available at satellite offices. Dental implants can last a lifetime. Studies show that dental implants are likely to last at least 25 years with proper care and maintenance in most cases.
Doctor discusses benefits of dental implants
