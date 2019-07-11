Windy City LIVE

Doctor talks new BeautiFill treatment by Alma Lasers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Do you ever dream of taking fat from one part of your body and putting it in an area where you need it?

We found a solution! It's called BeautiFill by Alma Lasers. BeautiFill is a simple, in-office procedure performed under local anesthetic. A doctor uses a proprietary laser system engineered to gently loosen and harvest live fat cells from common problem areas such as the abdomen, hips, flanks, and thighs.

We followed Dr. Jeffrey Hsu at Oak Dermatology in Itasca and his patient, Erin Elizabeth, to see how it's done.

For more information, please visit: oakderm.com or almalasers.com.

This segment was produced with and sponsored by Alma Lasers.
