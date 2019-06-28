Latest flu vaccine failing against current strain, CDC reports

Doctors are once again expressing their disappointment over the latest flu vaccine.
The CDC reports that the vaccine failed miserably against a flu bug that popped up halfway through the season.
In fact -- the agency rated its effectiveness at just 9% against that strain and the overall effectiveness at 29%.
Flu vaccines are made each year to protect against three or four different kinds of flu virus.
The ingredients are based on predictions of what strains will make people sick the following winter.
