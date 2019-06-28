Health & Fitness

Latest flu vaccine failing against current strain, CDC reports

By ABC7.com staff
Doctors are once again expressing their disappointment over the latest flu vaccine.

The CDC reports that the vaccine failed miserably against a flu bug that popped up halfway through the season.

In fact -- the agency rated its effectiveness at just 9% against that strain and the overall effectiveness at 29%.

Flu vaccines are made each year to protect against three or four different kinds of flu virus.

The ingredients are based on predictions of what strains will make people sick the following winter.

SEE ALSO: How to protect yourself from the flu
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesflucdcflu preventionflu seasondoctors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ill. gas tax set to double Monday as Gov. Pritzker expected to sign bill
Man dies after ingesting unknown substance during arrest in Waukegan, police say
Chicago e-scooters bring plenty of problems 2 weeks into pilot program
Police have person of interest in case of missing SoCal student
Supreme Court to decide on Trump bid to end DACA
Lightfoot calls out worker accused of spitting on Eric Trump
Hundreds offer to adopt baby found in plastic bag
Show More
Chicago Weather Live Radar: Storms move through northern, western suburbs
The 60: Pride Parade weekend
FDA: Certain dog food possibly linked to canine heart disease
NY mom accused of killing 2-year-old twins due in court
2019 Chicago Pride Parade: Route, street closures, parking information
More TOP STORIES News