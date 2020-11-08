CHICAGO (WLS) -- A drive-up flu shot clinic opens to the public Sunday.
The clinic will be held at Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum parking lot on Cannon Drive in Lincoln Park.
RELATED: 1 out of 3 parents don't intend to get their child a flu vaccine this year, survey finds
This drive-up clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is hosted by State Senator Sara Feigenholtz. The flu shots will be provided by Walgreens and are free for seniors with a Medicare B card, Feigenholtz said on Facebook. All other adults must present proof of valid insurance.
RELATED: Chicago clinics to offer flu shots for no out-of-pocket cost
To reserve a flu shot, fill out the form available online.
RELATED: Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
Walgreens, Sara Feigenholtz host drive-up flu shot clinic in Lincoln Park
FLU
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News