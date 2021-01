DuPage County Fairgrounds COVID-19 testing site closing to shift focus to vaccination

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- The drive-thru testing site at DuPage County Fairgrounds will close at the end of January.The Wheaton facility that is operated by the DuPage County Health Department will close Jan. 29 so the health department can focus on mass vaccination efforts.Testing facilities in DuPage increased over the last few months, and residents have other options across the county for viral testing needs, according to DuPage County Health Department officials.The drive-thru testing site at the Odeium Expo Center in Villa Park will remain open Sunday through Friday with the capacity to provide up to a thousand tests per day. Visitors are encouraged to pre-register at testdirectly.com to help reduce wait time.