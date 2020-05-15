coronavirus testing

Coronavirus Illinois: Sen. Dick Durbin, Cook Co. President Toni Preckwinkle to tour COVID-19 testing facility at Stroger Hospital

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

CHICAGO (WLS) -- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin will join Cook County officials to tour the testing facility at Stroger Hospital.

The testing facility at 1969 W. Ogden Ave. allows for both drive-thru and walkup testing for coronavirus.


Senator Durbin will be joined by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Cook County Health Interim CEO Debra Carey for the tour of the facility.


