HEALTH & FITNESS

Eating too much healthy food has downsides, nutrition experts say

EMBED </>More Videos

Meat, chicken, fish and tofu contain protein, although too much protein can not only stress the kidneys and liver, but may increase the risk of osteoporosis, too.

By
Some nutrition experts say there is such a thing as eating too much healthy food.

Foods with beta carotene, the orange pigment plentiful in vegetables like carrots and sweet potatoes, supply the body with vitamin A and help fight cell damage.

But too much beta carotene can cause your skin to turn an orange color.

Many fruits and vegetables are packed with fiber, as are beans and whole grains. But upping your fiber intake too much, too soon, can cause gas and bloating.

Too much fiber overall may also block the absorption of some nutrients.

"It's always best to get your fiber from foods that contain it naturally," Consumer Reports Health Editor Jesse Hirsch said. "Foods that are fortified with fiber may be more likely to cause stomach upset."

Meat, chicken, fish and tofu contain protein, although too much protein can not only stress the kidneys and liver, but may increase the risk of osteoporosis, too.

For most people, eating three servings of protein-rich foods daily, including non-meat items like yogurt and quinoa, is enough to maintain good health.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthhealth foodfoodfruithealthy livingnutrition
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Blue light from phones and tablets can lead to blindness
Family sues Swedish Covenant after stroke patient leaves hospital, falls, dies
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Woman's death blamed on infection from a dog lick
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Attorney fatally shot in Northfield; suspect arrested after Winnetka standoff
Opening statements begin in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Girls escape kidnap attempt by fighting, throwing hot coffee on suspect
Trump lashes out at Omarosa, calls her 'that dog', a 'lowlife'
Unleashed pit bull viciously attacks small dog on camera
Police: Man killed when he rammed woman's car after fight
Genoa, Italy bridge collapses, killing at least 22
London terror attack: Car plows into pedestrians, cyclists
Show More
1 killed, 1 wounded in Albany Park shooting
2 charged with stealing opioids, selling pills for profit
Pair wanted for trying to lure 9-year-old boy in Norwood Park East
Missouri baby found dead inside hot vehicle
Brewers face uphill battle in trying to dethrone Cubs
More News