Aqua Illinois finds elevated levels of lead in drinking water in University Park homes

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Elevated levels of lead were found in drinking water in some homes in University Park.

Aqua Illinois conducted the drinking water quality monitoring check.

"We continue to partner with national experts and regulators to build upon our progress in University Park. With their guidance and our robust sampling and treatment plan, overall lead levels have improved in the community," said Aqua Illinois President, Craig Blanchette in a statement. "We remain committed to keeping our customers informed and thank them for their continued patience and cooperation as we work together on the solution."

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 10 to 20% of a person's potential exposure to lead may come from drinking water.

In June 2019, Aqua Illinois discovered elevated lead levels in University Park homes during routine sampling.

