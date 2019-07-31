Health & Fitness

Experts raise awareness about epilepsy after death of Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After an autopsy report revealed that Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce suffered a "sudden unexpected death in epilepsy," experts are raising awareness to try to help others who may have the condition.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner - Coroner released the findings that Boyce's death was a result of epilepsy on Tuesday.

Boyce, 20, was found unresponsive in his North Hollywood home on the afternoon of July 6. His family told ABC News earlier this month that the actor suffered from an ongoing condition that they identified as epilepsy.

Bryan Anderson, CEO of the Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago, said 3.5 million people in the U.S. are affected by the condition.

"But just in Chicagoland alone, 140,000 people, and we think that's very, very underreported," Anderson said.

In the case of Cameron Boyce, Anderson said that epilepsy can be fatal, resulting in Sudden Unexplained Death in Epilepsy, or SUDEP.

Anderson said that while Boyce's death is a tragedy, it has sparked an interest in learning more about epilepsy and how to best manage it.

He suggested learning about ways to prevent SUDEP with certain devices, such as sensitive sleep monitors and wristwatches designed to detect and alert for seizures.

"In his passing, I think we can save hundreds, if not thousands, of lives," Anderson said.

Boyce was described by his family as one of the world's brightest lights. He was making his mark in Hollywood, starring in the "Descendants" films on the Disney Channel and alongside Adam Sandler in the movies "Grown Ups" and "Grown Ups 2." He also appeared in the upcoming HBO series "Mrs. Fletcher."

The Disney Channel will dedicate the August premiere telecast of "Descendants 3" in Boyce's memory.

