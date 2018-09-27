Evolve Yoga & Fitness debuts in Norwood Park

Looking for a new spot to get fit? A new business is here to help. Called Evolve Yoga & Fitness, the fresh arrival is located at 7252 W. Foster Ave. in Norwood Park.
This new 825-square-foot studio hosts a variety of fitness classes including yoga, cardio kickboxing, high intensity interval training, boot camp and Zumba. All ages and fitness levels are welcome, and Evolve keeps class sizes small to ensure each student can receive individual attention.
Head over to the new spot's website for a complete list of classes, a schedule, pricing and to take advantage of the current Early Bird Special, which includes seven days of classes for $7.
With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Evolve Yoga & Fitness has been warmly received by patrons.
L A., who reviewed the new studio on Sept. 23, wrote, "The neighborhood needs more studios like this. No commitment and friendly, knowledgeable instructors. Group classes are real popular now and I'm excited that they are offering this."
Yelper Julie J. added, "My first yoga class. Ever. It blew my expectations out of the water! Kurt and his staff are welcoming and enthusiastic. The yoga instructor, MJ, was awesome. I'm a believer."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Evolve Yoga & Fitness is open from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3:30-8 p.m. on Monday, 6 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-9 p.m. on Wednesday, 5 a.m.-noon and 1-8 p.m. on Thursday, 5:30 a.m.-noon and 3-8 p.m. on Friday, and 7 a.m.-noon on weekends.
