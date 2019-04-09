Health & Fitness

Explore these 3 new Hyde Park businesses

Seoul Taco. | Photo: Kevin P./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in getting the lowdown the freshest new spots in Hyde Park? From a seafood restaurant to a fitness center, read on for a list of the newest destinations to make their debut in this area of Chicago.


Red Fish Bleu Fish




5121 S. Harper

Photo: Jasmine D./Yelp

Red fish bleu fish is a Cajun/Creole spot, offering seafood and more.

The latest seafood spot offers a build your own seafood broil. Other menu items include a shrimp fettuccine, fried calamari, mango avocado lobster salad and more.

Red fish bleu fish currently holds three stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.

Holly D., who reviewed Red Fish Bleu Fish on Feb. 19, noted, "I was pleasantly surprised. Wasn't sure about the concept, I didn't get the design aesthetic, but the food was really tasty! The mocktails were a hit with the teens. "

Yelper Tony H. wrote, "I had the salmon on a bed of spinach. It was delicious. They have flat screens everywhere. Full bar with lots of specialty cocktails. I'll be back, stay tuned."

Red fish bleu fish is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Anthos Training Clubs




1558 E. 53rd

Photo: Anthos Training Clubs/Yelp

Anthos Training Clubs is a personal training spot.

Anthos Training Clubs currently holds five stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Tina C., who reviewed Anthos Training Clubs on April 2, wrote, "Anthos stands out from other gyms in that there's a true focus on training for your individual goals. You're trained based on where you are and where you want to be."

Brittany B. noted, "I've been training at Anthos for about two months now and it's been an amazing experience. Both Shaka and Cliff are knowledgeable and outstanding at what they do, and they make the training experience enjoyable."

Anthos Training Clubs is open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

Seoul Taco




1321 E. 57th St.


Photo: Juhi G./Yelp

Seoul Taco is a Korean and Asian fusion spot.

The Hyde Park spot is the second location in Chicago. On the menu, look for the gogi bowl, gogi and waffles, or the quesadilla.

Seoul Taco currently holds 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Holly S., who reviewed Seoul Taco on March 3, wrote, "Everything is so good! The Goji Waffles are a must! We put steak on ours but I'm sure it'd be great with any protein!"

Yelper Jonathan M. wrote, "The tacos were really delicious, particularly the bulgogi steak, which is marinated in a terrific sauce. I also appreciated that the greens on the tacos were a nice mixture, not just iceberg lettuce."

Seoul Taco is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
