'Fact or Fiction' with Dr. J & Dr. I

Twin OB-GYNs Dr. J and Dr. I answer questions about women's health. (WLS)

Twin OB-GYNs Dr. J and Dr. I are back to play "Fact or Fiction" about women's health.

Dr. J & Dr. I returned for a game of "Fact or Fiction." The twin OB-GYNs answered questions about how flossing affects life expectancy, whether sex always leads to vaginal odor and if "Viagra for women" treats a physical problem.

For more information on Dr. J and Dr. I, visit their website at twindoctorstv.com. or on Twitter at @TwinDoctorsTV
