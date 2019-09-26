Health & Fitness

Fall fitness trends with Karen Firsel

Looking for ways to help stay on top of your fitness routine?

Lifestyle expert Karen Firsel joined ABC7 Chicago to tell us about fall fitness trends and an exclusive look at the first artificial intelligence bike.

CAR.O.L is clinically proven to give you the same cardio benefits of a 45-minute jog in just under nine minutes, with only 40 seconds of work. This workout will dramatically cut your exercise down without taking away from the gains.

The bike's algorithm can be personalized to optimize your resistance so you can hit max intensity levels and max glycogen.

If it sounds too good to be true, you can rest easy knowing it have been independently proven by peer-reviewed research and the American Council on Exercise.

Firsel also said having the right fitness clothing can make all the difference. She introduced Acabada, CBD infused ProActiveWear. They have everything from sports bras to leggings that are infused with CBd in the fabric to help alleviate or precent aches and pains.

Keeping your body healthy is more than just when you sweat. Firsel recommends the first "seasonal" probiotic brand. Jetson probiotics changes the strain for customers and delivers a new strain for each season. Each season is formulated to combat various seasonal challenges, such as sleep, digestion and mental clarity.

Pure Protien is also a great was to make good nutritional choices that are delicious - they even just introduced a new pumpkin spice flavor.

And last but not least, no matter how healthy we aim to be, we all get a sweet tooth from time to time. Chicago made Better For You Ice Cream is a delicious without the guilt. It is made with real cream and milk, and sweetened with no-calorie Stevia. There is also a vegan version as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfitnessexerciseworkout
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Acting intel boss testifies as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
Video shows shooting of SW Side store clerk; Suspect in custody
Thursday final day for CTU strike authorization vote
Suburban bus driver warns of CBD use after failing drug test, losing job
Teen dies just over a week after attack at school
8-year-old beaten unconscious by 3 students at school: Parents
2 charged in illegal purchase of gun used to shoot Chicago cop, woman
Show More
Keeping up with the Kru: Group aims to expose Chicago girls to sailing
Read the intelligence whistleblower's complaint
Man who harassed woman in Puerto Rican flag T-shirt found guilty of hate crime
Parents arrested after 11-month old overdoses on heroin, officials say
Woman says she contracted flesh-eating bacteria from nail salon
More TOP STORIES News