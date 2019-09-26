Fall fitness trends with Karen Firsel

Looking for ways to help stay on top of your fitness routine?
Lifestyle expert Karen Firsel joined ABC7 Chicago to tell us about fall fitness trends and an exclusive look at the first artificial intelligence bike.
CAR.O.L is clinically proven to give you the same cardio benefits of a 45-minute jog in just under nine minutes, with only 40 seconds of work. This workout will dramatically cut your exercise down without taking away from the gains.
The bike's algorithm can be personalized to optimize your resistance so you can hit max intensity levels and max glycogen.
If it sounds too good to be true, you can rest easy knowing it have been independently proven by peer-reviewed research and the American Council on Exercise.
Firsel also said having the right fitness clothing can make all the difference. She introduced Acabada, CBD infused ProActiveWear. They have everything from sports bras to leggings that are infused with CBd in the fabric to help alleviate or precent aches and pains.
Keeping your body healthy is more than just when you sweat. Firsel recommends the first "seasonal" probiotic brand. Jetson probiotics changes the strain for customers and delivers a new strain for each season. Each season is formulated to combat various seasonal challenges, such as sleep, digestion and mental clarity.
Pure Protien is also a great was to make good nutritional choices that are delicious - they even just introduced a new pumpkin spice flavor.
And last but not least, no matter how healthy we aim to be, we all get a sweet tooth from time to time. Chicago made Better For You Ice Cream is a delicious without the guilt. It is made with real cream and milk, and sweetened with no-calorie Stevia. There is also a vegan version as well.
