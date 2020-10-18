Families of Symphony of Joliet COVID-19 victims call on long-term care facility to take responsibility for deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6107511" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Twenty-two residents and one staff member at the Symphony of Joliet nursing home in the southwest suburb have now died from coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Six months into the pandemic, COVID-19 has infected nearly 32,000 Illinois long-term care residents and killed at least 4,888.In Will County, Symphony of Joliet has registered 130 cases so far, including 25 deaths.Many of the victims' families are still searching for answers.One question that remains unanswered is why their employees, as they claim, were not given the personal protective equipment they needed to limit infection and safely perform their jobs."Symphony, you are to blame," said Ciara Fox, whose grandmother was one of the victims. "Their blood is on your hands."It's been six months to the day since certified nursing assistant Sandra Evans-Green passed away after 24 days on a ventilator. Her eldest daughter recalls a phone conversation on the 57-year-old's last day at work before she fell ill."She called me very upset," said Evans-Green's daughter, Lakendel Evans-Smith. "She said she came into work and there were so many people in isolation and she was so upset. ... They don't have masks, they don't have that. And if these people have COVID, they're not telling.""We were forced to let my mother die alone. We couldn't say goodbye. We couldn't hold her hand. We couldn't give her a hug or couldn't see her again," said Alicia Evans, her other daughter.A spokeswoman for the Symphony Care Network, Natalie Bauer-Luce, issued a statement that read:So far, three victim families have filed a lawsuit against Symphony of Joliet. Evans-Green's family did not say what their plans are in that regard, even as they continue to call on the facility to accept responsibility for her death.