salmonella

FDA: Red onions linked to salmonella outbreak that sickened nearly 400 in 31 states

The FDA identified Thomson International, Inc. of Bakersfield, Calif, as a likely source of potentially contaminated red onions.
LOS ANGELES -- Red onions from a California supplier may have caused a nationwide salmonella outbreak that sickened nearly 400 people in 31 states, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration report issued Friday.

The FDA identified Thomson International, Inc. of Bakersfield, Calif, as a likely source of potentially contaminated red onions. The company issued a voluntary recall on all of its onions -- red, white, yellow and sweet -- due to possible cross-contamination.

U.S. health officials recommend that all consumers, restaurants and retailers avoid onions from Thomson International or food products containing such onions.

Canada's federal health department also issued a recall for U.S. red onions distributed by Sysco.

The FDA reported 396 cases and 59 hospitalizations in 31 states: Alaska (6), Arizona (14), California (49), Colorado (10), Florida (3), Idaho (5), Illinois (10), Indiana (2), Iowa (15), Kansas (1), Kentucky (1), Maine (4), Maryland (1), Michigan (23), Minnesota (10), Missouri (6), Montana (33), Nebraska (5), Nevada (5), New York (4), North Carolina (3), North Dakota (5), Ohio (7), Oregon (71), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (1), South Dakota (11), Tennessee (5), Texas (1), Utah (61), Virginia (4), Washington (2), Wisconsin (5) and Wyoming (11).

No deaths were reported.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can give you an infection called salmonellosis. Most human infections are caused by the consumption of food that is contaminated with the bacteria, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Contracting an intestinal infection from salmonella can lead to diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. These symptoms usually appear within three days after infection and usually go away in four to seven days.

In some cases, the infection may spread to the bloodstream and other parts of the body. These cases are associated with more severe diarrhea which can lead to hospitalization. Severe cases can be deadly if not treated promptly with antibiotics.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniaoutbreakrecallsalmonella
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SALMONELLA
1 dead, 8 hospitalized over possible salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef: CDC
FDA recalls dog food over salmonella and listeria concerns
Dole Baby Spinach recalled due to possible salmonella issue
Possible salmonella outbreak at Southwest Side grocery, officials say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Private prom of 270 students, chaperones investigated after attendees test positive for COVID-19
Boy, 9, killed in Near North Side shooting ID'd: ME
1 dead, 4 injured at backyard party shooting West Side
Chicago sees 139% jump in murders, uptick in shootings in July 2020: police
Indiana student, school staff member test positive for virus
Shared electric scooters are returning to Chicago streets
Cook County COVID-19 guideline changes delayed to next week
Show More
CPS parents, guardians have until Aug. 7 week to decide on learning model
City allows bars to team up with restaurants for expanded outdoor service
Illinois reports 1,941 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths
Trump, GOP soften on opposition to $600 unemployment benefit
Georgia camp hit with COVID-19 outbreak didn't require masks
More TOP STORIES News