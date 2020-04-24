Coronavirus

Coronavirus in US: FDA warns of risks with Trump-promoted malaria drug

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning doctors against prescribing a malaria drug widely touted by President Donald Trump for treating the new coronavirus outside of hospitals or research settings.

In an alert Friday, regulators flagged reports of serious side effects and death among patients taking hydroxychloroquine and the related drug chloroquine. The drugs, also prescribed for lupus, can cause a number of side effects, including heart rhythm problems, severely low blood pressure and muscle or nerve damage.

In one such report, doctors at a New York hospital said that heart rhythm abnormalities developed in most of the 84 coronavirus patients treated with hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin, a combo Trump has promoted.

Last month, the FDA authorized emergency use of the malaria drugs for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who aren't enrolled in ongoing clinical trials. But regulators said they are investigating life-threatening side effects reported with the drugs to poison control centers and other health authorities.

Calls to U.S. poison control centers involving the malaria drugs have recently jumped 50%, from 52 calls in March 2019 to 79 last month, according to Dr. Christopher Hoyte of the Rocky Mountain Poison Center in Denver, Colorado.

The problems reported include irregular heart rhythms, seizures, nausea and vomiting, Hoyte said.

Trump has repeatedly touted hydroxychloroquine during his regular coronavirus briefings, calling it a "game changer" and suggesting its skeptics would be proved wrong. He has offered patient testimonials that the drug is a lifesaver.

"It is important that health care providers are aware of the risks of serious and potentially life-threatening heart rhythm problems that can occur with these drugs," the FDA said in a statement.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdacoronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Trump signs bill with nearly $500B more in COVID-19 aid
What to know about Indiana's 13,680 COVID-19 cases
Don't inject disinfectants, Lysol warns as Trump raises idea
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some non-essential businesses to take phone, online orders for pick-up, delivery beginning in May
Chicago Outfit consigliere Marco 'the Mover' D'Amico dead at age 84
Volunteers to pass out free masks in Chatham
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Mayor Lightfoot's COVID-19 emergency powers request to be taken up by City Council
Businesses worry they won't survive extended stay-home order
Amtrak replaces Hiawatha trains with busses
Show More
Trump signs bill with nearly $500B more in COVID-19 aid
Don't inject disinfectants, Lysol warns as Trump raises idea
Before Cook County Jail prisoner died of COVID, wife says she called 132 times for help
Northbrook water main break floods neighborhood
Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast and chilly with drizzle Friday
More TOP STORIES News