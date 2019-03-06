Health & Fitness

Ketamine derivative, Esketamine, could be approved by FDA as new depression treatment

FDA weighing approval of new treatment for depression: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on March 4, 2019.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce whether it will approve what could be the first new, novel treatment for depression in decades. It comes in the form of a nasal spray.

It's called Esketamine and it's a derivative of ketamine, which is used in hospitals as an anesthetic.

Research has shown it can help lift depression, but there are concerns it could also be abused.

Ketamine was once known as a party-drug, sparking out-of-body type experiences. Under medical supervision, patients have been paying out-of-pocket for ketamine infusions, which have also been shown to help with depression.

If the nasal spray version is approved, it still has to be given at a doctor's office.

Many psychiatrists say approving the nasal spray could help millions of people. Sixteen million Americans suffer from depression and at least a third are not helped by traditional anti-depressants.

"This is a big deal. This is the first time we've had a truly new antidepressant in 50 or 60 years, but we want to make sure we do this in the right way and that people are safe and that they can be helped in the way we hope they are helped," said Dr. Steve Levine.

Dr. Levine says the nasal spray would have to be administered by a healthcare provider, patients would then be monitored.

The FDA is still weighing in their decision. A few weeks ago, a panel of experts recommended it for approval.
