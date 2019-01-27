HEALTH & FITNESS

February is American Heart Month

American Heart Month is right around the corner. Dr. Mahesh Raju from Advocate Health Care joined ABC7 with some tips to keep your heart healthy.

Almost half of all Americans have at least one of the three key risk factors for heart disease:

-High blood pressure
-High cholesterol
-Smoking
Tips for a healthy heart:
-Ensure excellent dental hygiene
-Practice relaxation techniques

-Limit alcohol consumption
-Prioritize sleep
-Quit smoking
-Maintain healthy diet
-Exercise

For more information visit advocatehealth.com/heart
