Feel the burn at these 3 fitness events in Chicago this weekend

Photo: Danielle Cerullo/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Want to work on your fitness this weekend?

From yoga to Zumba to a combination of both, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities in Chicago this weekend. Read on for a rundown.
---

360 Sky Yoga: Endurance





Head up to the 94th floor observation deck in the 360 Chicago tower this Saturday morning for a special yoga session designed for endurance athletes. Instructor Julie VanEenenaam will guide runners, cyclists and other athletes through a flow combining elements of restorative and Vinyasa yoga.

When: Saturday, July 7, 9-10 a.m.
Where: 360 Chicago, 875 N. Michigan Ave., 94th floor observation deck
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Zumba Bash at Kimbark Plaza





Get your dance fitness on through Zumba Bash at Kimbark Plaza this Saturday morning. Hosted by instructor GiGi Tonye, the session will help community members move, groove and feel the burn -- admission-free.

When: Saturday, July 7, 9-10 a.m.
Where: Kimbark Plaza, 1236 E. 53rd St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dance, core conditioning and yoga with HiFi Personal Fitness





Dance, sweat, tone, breathe and more with HiFi Personal Fitness. The 75-minute Soul Booty class this Saturday afternoon combines a fast-paced work-out and power yoga with core calisthenics and meditation for a full mind and body work-out.

When: Saturday, July 7, 12 p.m.
Where: HiFi Personal Fitness, 820 N. Orleans St., #110
Admission: $20-$40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
