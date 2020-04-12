FEMA delivers 62M gloves to Chicago to be used as PPE statewide; Gov. Pritzker says it's not enough

A #ProjectAirbridge flight arrived in Chicago, IL carrying over 21.5M gloves. The gloves will be first distributed to areas with the greatest #COVID19 needs.



2 more flights are scheduled to land in Chicago today with an additional 41M gloves. pic.twitter.com/JbAJkdRNGA — Pete Gaynor (@FEMA_Pete) April 11, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois has an additional 62 million gloves to add to its personal protective equipment stockpile.Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Pete Gaynor tweeted about boxes of gloves arriving in Chicago Saturday.But Gov. JB Pritzker says it's still not enough."The flow seems to be coming, I can never say at an adequate pace because I won't feel like it's adequate until we have big stores of it to back everybody up," Pritzker said.The governor said all hospitals in Illinois are supplied with seven to ten days of PPE.