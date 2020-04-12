Health & Fitness

FEMA delivers 62M gloves to Chicago to be used as PPE statewide; Gov. Pritzker says it's not enough

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois has an additional 62 million gloves to add to its personal protective equipment stockpile.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Pete Gaynor tweeted about boxes of gloves arriving in Chicago Saturday.



But Gov. JB Pritzker says it's still not enough.

RELATED: Coronavirus Illinois Update: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

"The flow seems to be coming, I can never say at an adequate pace because I won't feel like it's adequate until we have big stores of it to back everybody up," Pritzker said.

The governor said all hospitals in Illinois are supplied with seven to ten days of PPE.
