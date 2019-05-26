Health & Fitness

Help fight against ALS at the A Long Swim fundraiser

A Barrington resident is using his passion for swimming for a cause.

Doug McConnell is one of 1,800 people who have swum the English Channel.

He has also been touched by Lou Gehrig's disease, also known as ALS. McConnell lost his father, Dave, to the disease in 2006, and his sister, Ellen, to it in 2018.

Now, he is using his passion for swimming to help find a cure for ALS. He created A Long Swim, a duo of swim events that will be held this summer.

The first event is June 2, in Lake Zurich's Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road. The second event is August 4, at Winnetka's Tower Road Beach, 899 Sheridan Road.

Both events kick off at 6 a.m. and include professionally-timed swims for: 5K, 2.4 miles, 1.2 miles, 1,500 meters and 750 meters.

Registration is open to the public, and ranges from $60-$80 prior to event day. On-site registration is also available for an additional $15.

A Long Swim's net proceeds from these swims support ALS research at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine and, the Ellen McConnell Blakeman ALS Research Fellowship named after McConnell's sister.
Event Information: A Long Swim

Date: June 2, 2019

Hours: 6am-10am

Address: 200 S. Rand Road

Admission/ Ticket Prices: $60-$80

Deadline to register: open

Is this open to the public? yes

Register at https://alongswim.org/
