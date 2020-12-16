data journalism

Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you

Many states are prioritizing groups like frontline workers and people in nursing homes for COVID-19 vaccination. See where you are in line.
By Grace Manthey, Jonathan Fagg and Adriana Aguilar
LOS ANGELES -- The FDA is starting to approve COVID-19 vaccines and the first ones are being delivered to states and administered this week.

Most people won't be able to get it right away. For example, states are prioritizing groups like frontline workers and people in nursing homes in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Answer the questions below to find out how many people in your area may get the vaccine before you. Population estimates are based on data from the Vaccine Allocation Planner tool developed by Ariadne Labs and the Surgo Foundation.

Please note that prioritization may vary by state and this interactive is meant to give an estimate. You may fall into a different category based on special circumstances or different requirements in your state.


Interactive not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesdata journalismcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DATA JOURNALISM
Attending a gathering? Assess your COVID risk here
311 complaints: Data reveals zip codes with most unresolved calls
What 250,000 COVID-19 deaths really means
Cook County criminal justice system explored in new BGA project
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video contradicts driver story of how prisoner escaped in Gary
IL reports 7,123 COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths
2nd round of stimulus checks now expected in new COVID-19 relief deal
CPS, CTU clash over return to classroom plan
Zion triple shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 critical: police
What's the difference between Moderna and Pfizer vaccines?
Six Flags Great America offering drive-thru lights show
Show More
2 boys accused of armed Rogers Park carjacking: CPD
Amy Coney Barrett's replacement confirmed in Chicago
Chicago couple's AYO Foods celebrates West African cuisine
Chicago area hospitals frustrated over timing of COVID-19 shots
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with lake effect snow possible Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News