Indiana's first flu death of season occurs in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS -- Health officials are reporting Indiana's first influenza-related death of the season in Marion County.

The Marion County Public Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health reported the death Tuesday and urged people to obtain flu shots to better protect themselves against the respiratory illness that can cause fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and fatigue.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone 6 months of age and older get a seasonal flu shot. It says vaccination is particularly important for people who are at high risk of serious complications from the flu, including people age 65 and older; people of any age with certain chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease; pregnant women; and children under the age of 5.
